20+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. The creator and host of the popular Advice From a F*ckboy podcast, comedian Clint Coley has also released several albums and starred in many films. In addition, he's the creator and producer of Amazon Prime hit The World Series of Spades. He performs tonight at 8 at Hilarities. Check the Hilarities website for ticket prices.