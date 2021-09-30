CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

An 'a-ha' moment leads entrepreneur to create a vegan beauty brand

By Maddy Simpson
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Robinson never imagined she’d be an entrepreneur. As a kid, she always dreamed of being a singer. As an adult, her career took her into health care and education. But her path changed in 2010, when her mother, Juliet, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Juliet’s confidence faltered when she couldn’t wear her typical makeup and nail polish because of the chemotherapy treatments — the radiation made her skin too sensitive to chemicals often found in beauty products.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Byrdie

Curls And Culture Are At The Core Of This Latinx-Founded Beauty Brand

Rizos Curls was built para la cultura, by Julissa Prado, who needed a solution based on her own curl problems. Prado set out to create a safe space for Latinx customers by encouraging them to love their natural strands. Combined her love for curl education and styling with an authentic voice, Prado created a missing from a crowded market. The result was a brand rooted in self-celebration and cultivating community. Ahead, Prado discusses her journey to being a self-funded entrepreneur, building her family-ran beauty brand, and why culture remains at the core of her business.
SKIN CARE
FingerLakes1

Target aims to carry Black owned beauty brands

Target is working to line their shelves with a better representation of Black-owned beauty products. Building Blocks for Better Products (B3P) is working with Target in Minneapolis and partnering them with 27 Black, indigenous- and people-of-color-owned and founded businesses. Some brands include Rosen Skincare and Girl+Hair, as well as small...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

23 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands That Beauty Editors Love

Although the French might be synonymous with the beauty business, Latinx founders are launching brands more than ever before, and have quickly established a notable place in the industry. That’s great news for representation, but as always for consumers, it can be tough to know where to begin searching for that next must-have brand. Luckily, a few Latinx beauty editors were kind enough to share their favorite Latinx-owned beauty brands with TZR. Some of these companies have been around for quite some time now (see: Beautyblender), while others, like Lunar Magic Beauty, are just getting their foot in the industry.
SKIN CARE
FOXBusiness

Kind food entrepreneur, former execs launch ‘authentic’ Mexican brand

The founder of snacking staple Kind, along with two former executives, aim to transform American pantries with "authentic" Mexican cuisine. SOMOS and Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky joined "The Claman Countdown" on Thursday to discuss the Jan. 2022 rollout and how it plans to set itself apart from competitors. "We’re...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#A Ha#Breast Cancer#Chemicals#Polish#Demiblue Natural Nails#The Walmart Marketplace
WWD

Why Beauty Brands Are Banking on Retinols

Click here to read the full article.    More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Range Available at Sephora and drdennisgross.com. Prices range from $69 to $85. Retinol’s clinical origins and universal applications may make it ideal for any skin care brand, but for Dr. Dennis Gross, the advancements in other ingredients made it an ideal ingredient to reformulate around. “There are so many benefits to retinol, if used properly,” said Carrie Gross, chief executive officer of Dr. Dennis Gross. “We took these...
SKIN CARE
929nin.com

Vegan Tourism is On the Rise, and This Company Is Leading the Way

For many plant-based consumers, planning travel can be difficult when mapping your itinerary around the question of "Where can I eat?" Just the act of booking a hotel, cruise, day trip, or restaurant meal can cause strain on your time and your relationships if your travel companions are not vegan or plant-based.
INDUSTRY
beautypackaging.com

‘Clean’ Beauty Brand Juice Beauty Launches in India

'Clean beauty' brand Juice Beauty has launched in India with e-commerce retailer Boddess. Juice Beauty, which celebrated its “sweet sixteen” earlier this year, was born out of a passion for environmentalism. Founded by Karen Behnke, the goal of the brand was to create luxurious organic formulations that perform better than conventional beauty products.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Character: Entrepreneur Michelle Robinson's path from health care to a vegan nail polish startup

With a passion for helping people, Michelle Robinson spun her experience in health care and education into a successful vegan nail polish startup. Family Business Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Join us as we recognize family-owned companies that have successfully transitioned to the next generation (or several generations) and have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
marketingdive.com

Coca-Cola refreshes brand with global campaign built around shared moments

Coca-Cola is refreshing the brand platform for its Coke trademark, as well as altering its logo design and launching a global campaign to support the revamp, according to a company blog post. This is the first brand refresh for Coke in five years. The new platform, called "Real Magic," emphasizes...
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

Entrepreneur on mission to create 'Really Good Boxed Wine'

CINCINNATI — It’s no secret that boxed wine doesn’t have the best reputation, but one Cincinnati entrepreneur wondered why there couldn’t be good-tasting wine in a box. So, he decided to create it himself. What You Need To Know. Jake Whitman said he was always disappointed by the taste of...
CINCINNATI, OH
HOLAUSA

Nordstrom expands Inclusive Beauty by introducing four new Latinx-founded brands

Nordstrom is expanding its assortment of Inclusive Beauty this month by introducing four new Latinx-founded brands to their lineup. In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, Costa Brazil, Joaquina Botanica, Nopalera and Vamigas launched this week on Nordstrom.com and in stores through a multi-branded experience, along with existing Latinx brands which include BeautyBlender, Bomba Curls, Spice Beauty and Tata Harper. This expansion is part of Nordstrom Beauty’s commitment to partnering with brands who share the same values of being accessible to all customers.
BUSINESS
WSLS

19 Hispanic-owned beauty brands to support -- this month and always

Maybe you need to update your Sephora shopping list, or you’re just looking for some fresh items to fall in love with. What better time than now to peruse the internet for some new favorites?. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we compiled the following list:. 1. Tata Harper Skincare.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Eco-Friendly Beauty Brands That Are Innovating The Industry

When it comes to saving the planet, beauty and skin care brands are realizing that vanity and sanity aren’t mutually exclusive. Consumers and companies alike are subscribing to the idea of going green in an effort to create a cleaner and safer environment, and the beauty industry isn’t new to the eco-friendly movement.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Beauty Entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye's Latest Venture Will Jumpstart Your Morning

Have you ever wondered how to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality? We can help. Each week, as part of our Self Made series, we showcase female entrepreneurs-as well as their quality, handmade goods-and share their best advice related to starting, maintaining, and growing your own business.
SKIN CARE
One Green Planet

Toni Braxton Releases Vegan Body Care Line at Ulta Beauty

Grammy award winner Toni Braxton has officially released a vegan body care line at Ulta Beauty. The line is called Nude Sugar and includes shower gel as well as serums, creams, lotions, and mists for the face and body. The products range from $18 to $45. Toni Braxton said, “My...
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

These Afro-Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands Have Transformed My Routine

I didn't grow up seeing women who looked like me in the films or TV shows I consumed, in the telenovelas my mother watched, in any of the magazines I read, or even in any of the marketing for the beauty products I bought. But that didn't keep me or any of the women in my Dominican family from committing ourselves completely to our beauty regimens and rituals. If we couldn't find conditioners or products that worked for our naturally curly hair, we resorted to natural remedies. If we couldn't find serums or facial creams that helped even out hyperpigmentation, we looked to natural oils like rosa mosqueta. It's statistically proven that Latina women are some of the biggest consumers of beauty products in the United States. In fact, the average Latina beauty shopper outspends their peers by nearly 30 percent, and yet for decades, mainstream beauty brands didn't consider our unique beauty needs in any of their offerings. This was especially the case for Afro-Latinas like me, who are often erased from conversations pertaining to Latinidad, even though Afro-Latinxs exist across the States and in countries all over Latin America. And even though we are just as much a part of the African diaspora, we are also excluded from dialogues surrounding Blackness and beauty.
SKIN CARE
New York Post

Support Black-owned beauty brands through Sephora Favorites Kit

Black is beautiful and Sephora is making it easier to see why. Periodically, the mega makeup retailer dishes out its favorite, bestselling products (that we love and write about monthly) with waitlist-inducing Favorites Kits. Most recently, Sephora is highlighting Black-owned beauty brands it believes in. With the new Sephora Favorites...
BEAUTY & FASHION
businessobserverfl.com

Movin' on up: Entrepreneur embraces aggressive brand expansion, diversification

Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage, is nothing if not courageous — a great quality for an entrepreneur. After graduating from Buffalo State University, he went into law enforcement, becoming a police officer in Miami. He even served on the SWAT team and, after six years on the force, intended to make the leap to fighting crime at the federal level with either the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency or Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy