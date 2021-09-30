An 'a-ha' moment leads entrepreneur to create a vegan beauty brand

I didn't grow up seeing women who looked like me in the films or TV shows I consumed, in the telenovelas my mother watched, in any of the magazines I read, or even in any of the marketing for the beauty products I bought. But that didn't keep me or any of the women in my Dominican family from committing ourselves completely to our beauty regimens and rituals. If we couldn't find conditioners or products that worked for our naturally curly hair, we resorted to natural remedies. If we couldn't find serums or facial creams that helped even out hyperpigmentation, we looked to natural oils like rosa mosqueta. It's statistically proven that Latina women are some of the biggest consumers of beauty products in the United States. In fact, the average Latina beauty shopper outspends their peers by nearly 30 percent, and yet for decades, mainstream beauty brands didn't consider our unique beauty needs in any of their offerings. This was especially the case for Afro-Latinas like me, who are often erased from conversations pertaining to Latinidad, even though Afro-Latinxs exist across the States and in countries all over Latin America. And even though we are just as much a part of the African diaspora, we are also excluded from dialogues surrounding Blackness and beauty.

