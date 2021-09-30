CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vero Beach, FL

Coming Up! ‘Beast’ case scenario for Riverside’s student actors

By Pam Harbaugh
veronews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” is known for dressing young performers in lavish production values like costumes, props, scenery and lighting, you’ll see something much richer when Riverside Theatre for Kids presents its concert version of the musical this weekend. In fact, it’s all about the talent, says director Kevin Quillinan. “It’s going to be the full show of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ but it’s all about putting focus on the performances and not all the bells and whistles,” he says. The upcoming Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta may have inspired Quillinan to use this approach. The annual festival, at which Riverside’s Theatre for Kids has won numerous awards, requires participants to forgo the typical trappings of high production value theater. And this weekend’s performances will help raise money for Riverside Theatre for Kids to attend the next festival. “We’re keeping with the theme of the Junior Theatre Festival,” Quillinan says. “The core of the show is a strong story. What we like to start with first with our students is the storytelling. Yes, we could put them in all the fancy costumes and wigs. We do shows that are full-on like that. But for this one, we want to embody that same (Junior Theatre Festival) spirit.” And, he says, audiences will be thoroughly impressed at the creativity and cleverness by his young performers as they tell the story without “the crutch of costumes” to impart character like the Beast, Belle, Chip, Lumiere and so on. So, yes, Riverside’s audiences will still get enmeshed in the love story between Belle, a beautiful young woman wiser than her years, and the Beast, a young prince trapped in a magical spell. The show is based on the ultra-popular original Broadway production with songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman. It also has new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. It performs 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre, 3250 Riverside Dr., Vero Beach. Tickets are $10, free for children 3 years and younger. Call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.

veronews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Howard Ashman

Comments / 0

Community Policy