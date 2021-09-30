Coming Up! ‘Beast’ case scenario for Riverside’s student actors

While Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” is known for dressing young performers in lavish production values like costumes, props, scenery and lighting, you’ll see something much richer when Riverside Theatre for Kids presents its concert version of the musical this weekend. In fact, it’s all about the talent, says director Kevin Quillinan. “It’s going to be the full show of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ but it’s all about putting focus on the performances and not all the bells and whistles,” he says. The upcoming Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta may have inspired Quillinan to use this approach. The annual festival, at which Riverside’s Theatre for Kids has won numerous awards, requires participants to forgo the typical trappings of high production value theater. And this weekend’s performances will help raise money for Riverside Theatre for Kids to attend the next festival. “We’re keeping with the theme of the Junior Theatre Festival,” Quillinan says. “The core of the show is a strong story. What we like to start with first with our students is the storytelling. Yes, we could put them in all the fancy costumes and wigs. We do shows that are full-on like that. But for this one, we want to embody that same (Junior Theatre Festival) spirit.” And, he says, audiences will be thoroughly impressed at the creativity and cleverness by his young performers as they tell the story without “the crutch of costumes” to impart character like the Beast, Belle, Chip, Lumiere and so on. So, yes, Riverside’s audiences will still get enmeshed in the love story between Belle, a beautiful young woman wiser than her years, and the Beast, a young prince trapped in a magical spell. The show is based on the ultra-popular original Broadway production with songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman. It also has new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. It performs 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre, 3250 Riverside Dr., Vero Beach. Tickets are $10, free for children 3 years and younger. Call 772-231-6990 or visit RiversideTheatre.com.