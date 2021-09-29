Statement on Rogerio Bontorin
USADA announced today that Rogerio Bontorin, of Colombo, Brazil, has accepted a three-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy. Bontorin, 29, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on May 1, 2021. HCTZ is a Specified Substance in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (ADP) and UFC Prohibited List.www.ufc.com
