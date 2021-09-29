CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Statement on Rogerio Bontorin

ufc.com
 8 days ago

USADA announced today that Rogerio Bontorin, of Colombo, Brazil, has accepted a three-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy. Bontorin, 29, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on May 1, 2021. HCTZ is a Specified Substance in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (ADP) and UFC Prohibited List.

www.ufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin added to UFC Fight Night on Jan. 15

Top 10 flyweights Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin will square off in the promotion’s first event of 2022. Royval (12-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC) meets Bontorin (17-3-1 MMA, 3-2 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 15 in an event which doesn’t yet have a known venue or location. A person...
UFC
ufc.com

Kevin Holland Back To Answer Some Questions

During the UFC 266 broadcast last Saturday, one of the more unexpected beefs in MMA Twitter history erupted when middleweight Marvin Vettori started to go in on—of all people—commentator Paul Felder. Even pre-retirement, Felder’s lightweight status would’ve precluded them from meeting in the Octagon. It seemed extracurricular at best, and Kevin Holland wasn’t having it.
UFC
ufc.com

Niko Price: ‘Don’t Blink’

Niko Price feels that he and Alex Oliveira have a lot in common…especially when it comes to how many kids they each have. When Price, who is about to become a father for the sixth time, was asked what he thought of his opponent, his response was quite simple. “He’s...
UFC
ufc.com

Kyle Daukaus Won't Be Overlooked

Kyle Daukaus feels a little overlooked heading into his fight against Kevin Holland this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker, but to be honest, he seems pretty okay with it. “I know the hard work that I’m putting in every single day,” he said, shrugging off the fact...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Recreational Drugs#Combat#Usada#Hctz#Brazilian#Wada#Certified Supplements
ufc.com

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Results

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 14 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday,...
UFC
ufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 3 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd squares off with No. 11 Macy Chiasson. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place...
UFC
ufc.com

Mackenzie Dern Is After Records And The Belt

When UFC athletes arrive in town for fight week, one of their first obligations is to autograph a stack of event posters. Although the posters usually only feature the main event and co-main event fighters, all 20-something athletes on the fight card put their John Hancock on the collectible placards. This week, for the first time since entering the UFC in 2019, Mackenzie Den can sign the Sharpie right across her own face, as she takes on Marina Rodriguez this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
ufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 14 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday,...
UFC
ufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

Strawweight contenders clash atop this weekend’s fight card, as Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez square off in a highly anticipated battle between two of the division’s elite. Dern has been lights out over her last four fights, securing four wins, three finishes, and three Performance of the Night bonuses, while...
UFC
ufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

The second of five consecutive events featuring at least one Brazilian in the main event touches down at the UFC APEX this weekend, as flyweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez square off in a pivotal battle in the 115-pound weight class just a few weeks ahead of Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili running it back at UFC 268 in New York City.
UFC
ufc.com

Season 5 Week 6 | Dana White's Contender Series Preview

At the midway point of Season 5, UFC President Dana White is on pace to extend a record-setting number of contract offers, as 21 competitors have been granted the opportunity to compete inside the Octagon this season, with many of them already inking contracts for their promotional debuts as well.
UFC
ufc.com

Charles Rosa Ready For The Ride

When Lucas Rosa, a graduate of Wheaton College with a double major in creative writing and philosophy, made his amateur MMA debut earlier this year, his older brother Charles was obviously a wreck. “I'm more nervous for him then I am for myself,” laughed Charles. “I'm his big brother. I'm...
UFC
ufc.com

Michele Martignoni Won't Let Adversity Stop Him | UFC Fight Pass

Following what appeared to be a steady stream of blood from the eye, commentators were at a loss for words but had no shortage of emotion for Michele Martignoni, who was deemed unfit to continue his flyweight bout with Adam Amarasinghe at Cage Warriors 128. After dominating almost the first...
UFC
ufc.com

Marina Rodriguez Continues Her Push Forward

Heading into her first fight of the year, Marina Rodriguez spoke about her desire to stay active. Coming off a year in which she only fought once and where her journey to Abu Dhabi in July was marked by lengthy quarantining and limited preparations, the talented Brazilian strawweight was excited about the potential beginning her 2021 campaign with a fight in January could mean for her staying active and getting back to logging multiple trips into the Octagon this year.
UFC
ufc.com

Loopy Godinez As Tough As They Come

The fact that women give birth should establish their otherworldly toughness without further explanation, but the world of sports is also a beautiful landscape to show that when push comes to shove, the fairer sex may have a something little extra in the tank when it comes to digging deep and being willing to go that extra mile to prove something.
COMBAT SPORTS
ufc.com

Fight Card Updates | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Rodriguez

Due to COVID-19 protocols, please note the following changes:. The middleweight bout between Jamie Pickett and Laureano Staropoli is being rescheduled for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COSTA vs VETTORI on October 23. Sam Hughes has been removed from her strawweight bout with Loopy Godinez. Replacing Hughes will be UFC newcomer Silvana...
UFC
ufc.com

It All Worked Out For Selina Flores | UFC Fight Pass

It started with going to public school, it ended with a professional Muay Thai career. As a freshman in high school, Lion Fight’s Selina Flores was at a private school in Vista, California. When she began throwing out the idea of transferring to public school her parents refused, refused and refused some more until finally a deal was struck.
UFC
ufc.com

Kamaru Usman Reflects On His Return To Nigeria

After defending his welterweight title for a fourth time in emphatic fashion at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman returned to Nigeria for the first time in more than 20 years. It was a special trip for the man known as “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Usman was born in Auchi, Nigeria, and when he was eight years old, his family moved to Dallas, Texas, where Usman grew up. Perhaps more than anything, the trip opened Usman’s eyes to the stature he carries as a UFC champion in his home country.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy