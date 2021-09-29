County libraries plan October events

The New Castle Public Library’s board of trustees, the governing board of the library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18. The Book Cellar is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Fall in love with a good mystery this month with a buy one, get one free sale on mystery books all month long. For one week only, Oct. 18-23, to celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week, anyone buying a book will receive a second regularly priced book at no charge. Visit the website to learn more about joining the Friends or ask next time you visit the library.