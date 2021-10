OCEAN CITY — Parallel natural and man-made processes regarding beach replenishment and the dredging of the Inlet were the subject of debate last week. The federal Army Corps of Engineers hopper dredge Murden is currently in Ocean City dredging sand from the Inlet as part of the Assateague Bypass project, which removes material in and around the navigation channel with an emphasis on the ebb and flood shoals that traditionally trap sand moving southward toward Assateague. The hopper dredge then deposits the material removed from the Inlet at the north end of Assateague where it counteracts erosion on the barrier island.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO