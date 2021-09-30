CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard didn’t see news his 92-point pro-am game went viral: ‘I went to my homie’s wedding’

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — Payton Pritchard’s summer was supposed to be finished and away from the public eye. Pritchard left Las Vegas and Summer League after three sparkling games, where he averaged 20.3 points and 8.7 assists per game. The second-year pro showcased he was more than ready to make some noise after a solid rookie season. Once he left Vegas, that was supposed to be it for Pritchard with training camp just weeks away.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Marcus Smart
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Video: ‘The View’ co-hosts scold LeBron James for not taking ‘responsibility’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine comments

Earlier this week, the five co-hosts of ABC’s weekday program “The View” took issue with LeBron James’ recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Co-host Sunny Hostin indicated that she was “deeply disappointed” in James’ comments since she believes his high-profile status could make a major difference in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Homie#Summer League
CBS San Francisco

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Ends COVID Vaccination Hold Out

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed Sunday that star forward Andrew Wiggins had gotten vaccinated against the COVID virus, ending any threat that he would not be able to play home games because of San Francisco’s tough requirements on large indoor gatherings. The announcement ended a difficult first week of preseason training camp for the veteran Golden State star. San Francisco heath officials refused to give him a wavier and the NBA denied him a religious exemption. The league went even further with its tough stand with all unvaccinated players saying the would not be paid...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Warriors Trade Is Headlined By Dillon Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more active teams this offseason when he comes to trading. They have made multiple deals this offseason, starting at the NBA Draft. Memphis took on the contracts of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams from the New Orleans Pelicans and were given a 2022 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers for their troubles. They also swapped 2021 draft picks, as Memphis moved into the lottery and up in the second round as well as a result.
NBA
chatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: 4 things that must happen before the season opener

We are days away from the Memphis Grizzlies beginning training camp, the symbolic start of a new season. And fans are just a few weeks away from the first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season. With lots of new faces, fans are anxious to see how many of the...
NBA
DFW Community News

Dončić leads three Mavericks on SI’s top-100 players list

The Mavericks are slowly making their way up the rankings in the NBA’s Western Conference. The same can be said of their players in Sports Illustrated’s top-100 list. Luka Dončić got plenty of respect from the venerable magazine, checking in at No. 6 on SI’s best-players list. That’s up from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
WREG

Brooks to miss Grizzlies’ preseason opener

MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies will be minus a starter and three reserves when they open the preseason Tuesday night at FedExForum against the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. Yes, basketball season is here. The preseason anyway. Dillon Brooks won’t play as he is dealing with thigh soreness. Brooks, who sat out Sunday’s open practice, just returned […]
NBA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Ime Udoka on Boston’s starting lineup vs. Magic and home debut: ‘It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a preseason game’

BOSTON — First-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka said not to read too deep into their lineups or details from their first preseason game. After all, he warned, the Celtics are still a work in progress during training camp and the coaching staff wants to see how certain players look alongside different pieces.
NBA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
58K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy