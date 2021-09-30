KDUZ Classic – September 30th, 1972
Today’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to September 30th, 1972, the second of three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, for a singer and actor, who early in his career was better known as a songwriter, having penned #1 hits for Elvis Presley, B.J. Thomas and others. It wasn’t until he began his acting career, appearing in movies like North Dallas Forty, that he was signed to a recording contract by Columbia Records and he could begin recording his own songs.kduz.com
