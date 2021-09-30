CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleantech Stock News - Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Partners with Sunnova Energy (NYSE: $NOVA)

EL CAJON, CA - September 30, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Solar stock news from Investorideas.com Newswire and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced the Company's subsidiary USA Solar Networks, LLC has entered into a nationwide partnership with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) to provide financing services across its National Dealer and Contractor Network.

