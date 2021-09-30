Bulletin board

Join IntownConcord on Oct. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. as they celebrate the rich culture that exists in Concord. The 12th annual Upstairs Downtown Tour will feature local theatres and entertainment venues in the downtown area. Tour stops and entertainment include Red River Theatres for a short film (everyone starts here at 1 p.m.); Capital Center for the Arts for the Grateful Dead Tribute Band, “Crawl Space”; Bank of New Hampshire Stage for the acoustic stylings of “Walker Smith”; and Phenix Hall for a preview of Barefoot in the Park, a Neil Simon play performed by the Concord Players. A final tour stop to be announced! Cost is $40 and includes appetizers, entertainment, and a guided tour. This event is limited to 150 attendees and masks are required while inside venues and encouraged while outside. Tickets/lanyards provided at the event will include discounts to downtown eateries so that you can stay and dine locally following the tour. Register at members.intownconcord.org/events/Details/upstairs-downtown-310024.