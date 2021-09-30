Cryptocurrency Stock News - Metrospaces (OTC: $MSPC) Appoints Alejandro Laplana to Board of Directors

Anaheim, California - October 5, 2021 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that it has been awarded an exclusive multi-million dollar agreement to oversee the manufacturing and distribution of top-quality-grade medical cannabis products and pharmaceutical cannabinoid medicines across the United States and Mexico. The five-year agreement was awarded to the Company by Neurofarrms, a California-based holistic and wellness company that is developing transformative therapies derived from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoids (CBD) for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. The Company expects to disclose additional details as it pertains to the size of this agreement and its expected future financial contributions in a follow-up press release.

