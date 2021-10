Silky smooth and delicious, this Slow Cooker Apple Butter is an easy and tasty recipe that can be used on a variety of ways!. I love apple season (as you can tell from recent recipes!) I absolutely love baking, cooking, and of course, crunching into fresh apples. I'll admit that it is my favorite fruit to bake with. Technically this is not a baking recipe but you have to try this Slow Cooker Apple Butter. This deliciously thick and smooth recipe is super easy to whip up! Apple butter can be used in so many more ways than just spreading on toast or biscuits. It is such a versatile condiment that is great to have around, give as gifts or just to eat with a spoon. If you have some leftover apples then you need to make this Slow Cooker Apple Butter Recipe.

