Gadfin to launch ‘Spirit One’ vision in the UK
Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 57 seconds. Gadfin will present the next generation of drone technology, enabling, for the first time, a fully autonomous drone delivery network, based on its record-breaking long range eVTOLs (one ready for market and the other under development), its fully autonomous Ground Maintenance Station (GMS-7), and enhanced flight management system. All will be presented for the first time at the DroneX Trade Show & Conference, stand 230, ExCel London, Oct. 5-6, 2021.verticalmag.com
Comments / 0