Gadfin to launch ‘Spirit One’ vision in the UK

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 42 seconds. WinAir will be hosting its 2021 Virtual WinAir User Summit online on Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon EST. With ensuring the health and safety of its clients and staff being top-of-mind, WinAir has elected to run this year’s event virtually. While the company is hopeful that the Covid-19 pandemic will subside so that it can return to facilitating these events in London, Ontario, Canada, and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia for 2022, its team is thrilled to present many new additions and enhancements to its software at this online event. WinAir clients are highly encouraged to register to attend The Virtual WinAir User Summit 2021 by speaking with their WinAir champion or client advocate, who can direct them to the event registration email.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO