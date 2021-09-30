CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

A Fundamentally Different View into Complex Neurological Diseases

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaze Co-founder Dr. J. Paul Taylor/Courtesy Dr. J. Paul Taylor. They’re tiny, complex, and microscopic, but biomolecular condensates could hold the key to unlocking a number of the neurological diseases that have baffled researchers the longest. Condensates are membraneless, subcellular organelles that are “largely a protein and RNA complex that...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

The Difference Between Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Explained

Dementia is often considered a big picture, catch-all term for all types of memory disorders—and most of the time, it is. There are, however, a few specifications that set Alzheimer's disease (a type of dementia) apart from general dementia and other memory loss-inducing conditions. Ahead, a physician explains their overlaps and key differences, and also offers other causes for cognitive decline.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Runaway algae growth causes neurological problems for those with liver disease

Researchers from the Center for Oceans and Human Health on Climate Change Interactions (OHHC2I) have leveraged their collective expertise in environmental health sciences to reveal additional health concerns posed by the overgrowth of harmful algae blooms. The scientists previously identified an increased risk of gastrointestinal problems for individuals with liver disease who are exposed to these blooms. Now, they have uncovered that those with liver disease (up to 25 percent of the population) are also more likely to experience neurological problems.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market Size to Develop Lucratively by 2027

Global Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases Market: Overview. The rarity of a disease often gets it peripheral importance from the medical circles. However, most countries have now resolved to address rare disorders relating to various body parts. The presence of a research-oriented medical fraternity has helped in gathering key insights related to rare diseases. Moreover, the need to have uniform standards for all sub-domains within medicine has opened new avenues for research. Therefore, it is legit to expected that the global orphan and rare dermatological diseases market would grow at a stellar pace in the years to follow.
HEALTH
Newswise

146th Annual Meeting of the ANA to Focus on Research and Development of Neurologic Disease Therapeutics

Newswise — This year’s Virtual Annual Meeting, ANA2021 will welcome more than 1,000 academic neurologists and neuroscientists from around the world to share exciting research updates and best practices as they explore the latest research and developments in therapeutics related to inherited and acquired neurologic diseases. ANA2021 is the 146th Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association (ANA).
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
TheHorse.com

3 Neurologic Equine Diseases to Know

Neurologic diseases can be deceiving, presenting as subtly as an extremely mild lameness or as plainly as a suddenly staggering, dogsitting, or recumbent (down and unable to get up) horse. And while a large number of conditions can cause neurologic signs in horses, some are much more likely to than others. Our experts report the following as three conditions all horse owners need to be aware of:
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Structural strains of misfolded tau protein define different diseases

In diseases called tauopathies, misfolded tau proteins form aggregates called fibrils. Fibrils from nine different tauopathies show that tau misfolds in many ways, enabling the diseases to be classified according to fibril structure. Henning Stahlberg 0 &. Henning Stahlberg is in the Laboratory of Biological Electron Microscopy, Institute of Physics,...
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Neurological Autoimmunity Associated With Homer-3 Antibody

Methods Patients with suspected autoimmune cerebellar disorder were tested for rare autoimmune cerebellar ataxia (ACA) antibodies (anti-Tr(DNER)/Zic4/ITPR1/Homer-3/NCDN/PKCγ/PCA-2/AP3B2/mGluR1/ATP1A3 antibodies) using both cell-based and tissue-based assays. Patients with positive serum or CSF results who were diagnosed with ACA were registered and followed up. This study reports and analyzes cases with Homer-3 antibodies.
SCIENCE
Newswise

A new view of Parkinson’s disease

Newswise — More than 10 million people worldwide have Parkinson’s disease, which is progressively debilitating and, at present, incurable. Now, Texas A&M AgriLife researchers have found a new way to study the disorder’s progression on a molecular level. The team has also obtained new clues toward a treatment. For continued...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Frontotemporal Dementia#Novartis#Faze Medicines#Biospace#Ibm#Als
Thrive Global

Shaping the World for Neurological Difference

Roughly 1 in 5 Americans learn and think in fundamentally different ways than the rest, and regrettably, these 20 percent pay an unjust price simply for being different in these respects. That translates to millions of people in the United States who have unfairly been stigmatized and misunderstood as being weak or lazy, though nothing could be further from the truth. Such differences are unrelated to intelligence and to work ethic. They relate instead to differences in how information is collected from the environment and processed as well as unique challenges around language, communication, social skills and sensory sensitivity, to name a few. In short, these learning differences stem from how the brain is wired. They illustrate a natural diversity of neurologies within the human population, all of which deserve to be respected, though sadly, those neurologies that collectively constitute the 1 in 5 are often viewed as aberrant and undesirable, resulting in labels such as disorder, disability, condition, etc.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Oncotelic Hopes to Leverage Intranasal Apomorphine to Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Oncotelic Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing RNA therapeutics and small molecule drugs to treat cancers and infectious diseases, is branching out. On Monday, the company announced that it had licensed an intranasal apomorphine asset from Autotelic Inc. for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD), Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Female Sexual Dysfunction (FSD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Business Insider

Rebuilding Connections, Fostering Growth: Synaptogenix Could Be A Beacon of Hope for Patients With Neurological Diseases

How well we think, feel and act rests in the hands of trillions of tiny connectors in our minds. Synapses play an integral role in how we function; they are tiny gaps that allow neurons to communicate with each other. When they aren’t working correctly or are damaged, it can lead to less connectivity, a weaker nervous system, and impaired cognition in the brain. It’s no surprise that loss of these synapses can lead to major neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia that interfere with a person’s ability to operate independently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
towardsdatascience.com

Different Types of Compartmental Models for Understanding Disease Spread

How the spread of infectious disease can be observed through a mathematical lens. Happiness, sadness, being in good health, falling in sick is all parts of the cycle of life. Most of us have been victims of a viral infection, whether it was a basic flu or cold, at least once in our lives.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Childhood Trauma Linked to Adult Neurologic Disorders

Adult patients with headaches, epilepsy, or other neurologic disorders are more likely to have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general public, new research suggests. In addition, patients with neurologic conditions who have a high level of ACEs, including abuse or neglect, use more healthcare resources, have more comorbidities,...
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

BioNTech Doses First Patient with Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine

First COVID-19, now cancer. BioNTech made history when its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with partner Pfizer became the first ever approved. Now the German biotech has returned to its first love, mRNA-based cancer vaccines, treating the first colorectal cancer patient with candidate BNT122 this week. This Phase II trial will enroll...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheAtlantaVoice

High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain sizes and dementia, a study finds

High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain size and increased risk of dementia, a new study has found. Adults who were diagnosed with hypertension between ages 35 to 44 had smaller brain sizes and were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia compared to adults their age with normal blood pressure, according to a study published […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Interleukin Inhibitors Market: Increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases to drive the market

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis. Asthma is a chronic and long-term inflammatory disease of the lungs characterized by bronchospasm and airway obstruction. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine. It affects about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population and can occur at any age. Eczema is a condition where patches of the skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. It affects 31.6% of people in the U.S. Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis, characterized by severe joint pain. Psoriasis is non-contagious, chronic skin condition characterized by thickened and scaling skin. Systematic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease characterized by atrophy of the skin, vasomotor disturbance, and fibrosis.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Eczema Therapeutics Market – Key Players Invest in these Activities for Deriving New Insights and Formulations

The eczema therapeutics market is expected to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The growing prevalence of eczema among numerous individuals assures profitable growth prospects for the eczema therapeutics market. Eczema, also commonly known as dermatitis or atopic dermatitis, is a disease that includes symptoms like skin...
MARKETS
cell.com

Cholesterol-induced toxicity: An integrated view of the role of cholesterol in multiple diseases

High levels of cholesterol are generally considered to be associated with atherosclerosis. In the past two decades, however, a number of studies have shown that excess cholesterol accumulation in various tissues and organs plays a critical role in the pathogenesis of multiple diseases. Here, we summarize the effects of excess cholesterol on disease pathogenesis, including liver diseases, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, pituitary-thyroid axis dysfunction, immune disorders, and COVID-19, while proposing that excess cholesterol-induced toxicity is ubiquitous. We believe this concept will help broaden the appreciation of the toxic effect of excess cholesterol, and thus potentially expand the therapeutic use of cholesterol-lowering medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy