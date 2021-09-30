Road Trip: Close To Home: St. Patrick's Cathedral Catacombs Candlelit Tour

On this week's Road Trip: Close To Home, News 12 takes a trip underground to check out some of lower Manhattan's oldest, deep-rooted history.

Underneath the original St. Patrick's Cathedral, hundreds of New Yorkers have been laid to rest in the New York catacombs. Thomas Wilkinson, known best as Tommy, led the candlelit tour.

From the church to the two walled cemeteries, if the walls could talk, they'd have stories dated back to 1804.

News 12 traced the footprints of some of the earliest New York Catholic immigrants, something Tommy says makes this experience something you won't find anywhere else in the Big Apple

Although this was a place where so many influential New Yorkers were buried centuries ago, families can still purchase a spot for their loved ones. You can get a family-sized vault for a hefty price of $7 million.