Education

Supplemental learning can help mitigate the Covid-19 learning gap

SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - After many schools were forced to close their doors last year, the new normal of the virtual classroom introduced the “COVID learning gap.” As K-12 students enter another unpredictable school year, 90% of teachers agree that learning gaps were more noticeable last year due to the interruptions of the pandemic, with many (77%) feeling an extra burden to bridge the learning gap that students experienced due to COVID-19 but don’t feel like they have the resources they need to do so.

WAAY-TV

Finalized test assessment results show Covid learning gap in Alabama schools

Schools across the state finalized their assessment results, giving us a firsthand look at the pandemic's impact on learning. For many, it's no surprise that the scores are significantly lower than pre-pandemic figures. Forty-five percent of Alabama's students were proficient in reading, and 35% were proficient in science, but students struggled with math in the past year. The test assessment results show only 22% of students in Alabama are proficient.
ALABAMA STATE
districtadministration.com

5 important ways ed-tech tools can help close pandemic learning gaps

While students have seen learning gains throughout COVID-19, a recent study found achievement levels to be less than traditional years. During the 2019-20 school year, 85% of U.S. districts’ elementary students received under four hours of instructional time per day. This is an hour less per day compared to the pre-pandemic national average. Even more so, a lot of pandemic instruction focused on reviewing already learned skills versus the learning of new skills.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Salesforce Donates $19M to Five School Districts, Looks to Close COVID Learning Gaps

Salesforce is working to bring more opportunities to students after a $19 million donation to five school districts in San Francisco, Oakland, Chicago, Indianapolis, and New York City. Ron Smith, vice president of education initiatives, joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the gift and the goals the company has established with the recipients. Smith also noted that with the donation, the enterprise software and services company crossed the $100 million threshold for giving to Bay Area schools.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Covid 19#Learning Environment#Online Learning#Active Learning#Bpt#Covid#Byju
eSchool Online

While Covid-19 Created a Learning Gap for Millions of Kids Across the Country, New Research Shows Teachers Optimistic About Solutions to Recover From It

SAN FRANCISCO (September 23, 2021) -- BYJU’S FutureSchool today released new research conducted by The Harris Poll, which gives hope to parents fearing their child may have lost a significant amount of learning during the pandemic. Engaging 500 pre-kindergarten to 12th grade teachers across the U.S., who taught a variety of subjects either in a hybrid learning environment (a combination of virtual and.
KIDS
Grand Island Independent

How much would a COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 help mitigate the spread?

'I just can't look the other way anymore': Wyoming school nurse resigns over quarantine rules. The school district made quarantining optional for students and staff exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The nurse said she was asked to ignore when students and staff didn’t wear masks on buses, a federal law.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thewarriorwire.org

The Risk of In-Person Learning: Teachers Worry About Bringing COVID-19 Home

The return to in-person learning has caused teachers to frantically worry about bringing COVID-19 home. The danger they pose to their families has weighed heavily on them much like the uncertainty of the journey ahead. The worries they have of contracting the virus from students have been a constant reminder of the opportunity cost at hand. Not to mention last year teachers had to adjust to teaching on their computers and like a flip of a dime, they’re now back in crowded classrooms.
EDUCATION
mit.edu

Deep learning helps predict new drug combinations to fight Covid-19

The existential threat of Covid-19 has highlighted an acute need to develop working therapeutics against emerging health concerns. One of the luxuries deep learning has afforded us is the ability to modify the landscape as it unfolds — so long as we can keep up with the viral threat, and access the right data.
SCIENCE
WGME

Students switch to remote learning in Winthrop due to COVID-19 concerns

WINTHROP (WGME) -- Students in the Winthrop School District are taking classes remotely amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the district. On Monday, Winthrop families learned students at all the schools would be learning remotely Wednesday. They are set to return in-person Thursday. [Winthrop School District to consider closing...
WINTHROP, ME
kosu.org

Measuring Full Effects Of COVID-19 On Oklahoma Student Learning Will Be Incredibly Difficult

Oklahoma students have missed a lot of time in the classroom because of the pandemic, and leveraging American Rescue Plan funds will be critical to helping them stay on track. In a legislative hearing last week, the state’s top education officials told lawmakers that measuring the full effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on students will be incredibly difficult.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ucsf.edu

Future pharmacists learn to deliver patient care during COVID-19

Pharmacists are often the health care providers that patients see first, last, and most frequently, making effective and compassionate communication a vital skill for the profession. Mastering such communication, as well as the skills required to work smoothly within the health care team, takes constant practice. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thepostathens.com

Local school districts use ESSER funding to mitigate COVID-19 learning loss

School districts in Athens County are using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, fund money to address learning loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each local school district – including Alexander Local School District, Trimble Local School District and Athens City School District (ACSD) – used their...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Washington Times-Herald

FCC grants help schools, districts reduce the learning gaps caused by COVID-19

ANDERSON — Three districts serving students from Anderson and nearby communities are among recipients sharing in more than $1.2 billion nationally in technology grants from the Federal Communications Commission to decrease the digital divide. At $212,000, Anderson Preparatory Academy received the largest amount of the local grants distributed in the...
ANDERSON, IN
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Offers COVID-19 Testing to Help Mitigate Transmission

To help mitigate transmission and minimize student quarantines, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will use random COVID-19 screening tests and rapid testing across all grades. However, school district officials say testing requires parent permission. MCPS Communications Specialist Melissa Rivera Pabón asks parents to “Say Yes to the Test”:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
nolangroupmedia.com

DATA SHOWS KNOX STUDENTS HAD 'OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN' DURING COVID-19

School Report Card data released by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) on Wednesday included non-assessed data including 'Opportunity to Learn' survey results. The Opportunity to Learn survey was added for the 2020-2021 school year, which contains seven survey items on each form. The survey was designed to capture students’ perceptions of their educational circumstances during the 2020-2021 school year.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
madison

Wisconsin Dells High School switches to hybrid learning, elementary school to remote learning due to COVID-19 increases

Wisconsin Dells High School has reduced capacity and one of the school district’s elementary schools has briefly switched to remote learning due to an increase in reported positive COVID-19 cases at those buildings, officials with the school district announced Thursday. Starting Friday, Wisconsin Dells High School moved to a 50%...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI

