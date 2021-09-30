CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editas Sees Light in First Data from In Vivo CRISPR Eye Therapy

biospace.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditas EVP and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Michaels/Editas Medicine. The positive clinical data announced by Editas Medicine on Wednesday may represent the second-ever results from CRISPR gene editing inside the human body, but it is certainly not second-best to patients suffering from a form of inherited blindness called Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10).

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

BioNTech Doses First Patient with Personalized mRNA Cancer Vaccine

First COVID-19, now cancer. BioNTech made history when its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with partner Pfizer became the first ever approved. Now the German biotech has returned to its first love, mRNA-based cancer vaccines, treating the first colorectal cancer patient with candidate BNT122 this week. This Phase II trial will enroll...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Solid Biosciences Stock Gains After Duchenne Dystrophy Gene Therapy Data

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) reports 1.5-year functional data and patient-reported outcome measures in the ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase 1/2 trial of SGT-001. SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The data will be presented today at the World Muscle Society 2021...
MARKETS
BBC

Covid: Immune therapy from llamas shows promise

A Covid therapy derived from a llama named Fifi has shown "significant potential" in early trials. It is a treatment made of "nanobodies", small, simpler versions of antibodies, which llamas and camels produce naturally in response to infection. Once the therapy has been tested in humans, scientists say, it could...
SCIENCE
FierceBiotech

UPDATED: Editas' gene-editing data has company touting prime time based on early vision improvement signals but questions remain

Editas Medicine may have been first to enter the clinic with a gene-editing therapy, but it was beaten to the finish line by Intellia with first-in-human results in June. “Well, I’m mad at them for reporting data before me,” joked Editas’ Chief Medical Officer Lisa Michaels, M.D., in an interview with Fierce Biotech.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A phoenix rises from the ashes of cardiac cell therapy

The field of cardiac cell therapy is under siege. Legacies of excessive hype, scientific misconduct and dead ends have fuelled the prevailing scepticism. However, promising clinical data, along with more trenchant mechanistic understanding, together provide glimmers of hope for the future of cell therapy for the heart. 1. Marban, E....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapy Options for mCRC

Dr Bekaii-Saab discusses therapy options for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: For the first-line options, there are several options for patients [with metastatic colorectal cancer]. Things that we have to take into consideration include the age of the patient, the symptoms, the performance status, and the molecular profiling. This is a relatively younger patient, age 65, who presented with obstruction; that’s why he ended up in surgery. He was quite symptomatic. Although he had recovered by the time of the decision to proceed with chemotherapy, he was still closer to 1 on his performance status. There are a number of options for this patient who’s healed: FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], FOLFIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, irinotecan], capecitabine-oxaliplatin, FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan] plus bevacizumab. I’ve been moving more patients in my clinic who are younger and healthier into FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan]–bevacizumab based on the TRIBE2 data, and those data certainly confirm the value of the triplet over doublet.
CANCER
contagionlive.com

Data from Trials Demonstrates Therapy Reduces Recurrent C Diff

Ferring is presenting data from five studies at this week’s IDWeek about its investigational biotherapeutic, RBX2660, being studied for this problematic bacterium. Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Rebiotix, a Ferring Company, announced today, which is the start of IDWeek 2021, final analysis from the company's five prospective trials of its investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, RBX2660, for the reduction of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).
SCIENCE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron Announces Biomarker Analysis Data From Mid-Stage Study Of Anti-Aging Cell Therapy Candidate

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced Wednesday positive biomarker analysis data from the mid-stage study of its lead cell therapy candidate in aging frailty subjects. What Happened: Florida-based Longeveron said ongoing biomarker analysis from the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B investigational cell therapy in aging frailty subjects showed that administration of the investigational therapy was associated with a significant reduction in serum levels of soluble TIE-2 in a dose-dependent fashion at Day 270 compared to placebo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

Interleukin Inhibitors Market: Increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases to drive the market

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis. Asthma is a chronic and long-term inflammatory disease of the lungs characterized by bronchospasm and airway obstruction. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine. It affects about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population and can occur at any age. Eczema is a condition where patches of the skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. It affects 31.6% of people in the U.S. Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis, characterized by severe joint pain. Psoriasis is non-contagious, chronic skin condition characterized by thickened and scaling skin. Systematic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease characterized by atrophy of the skin, vasomotor disturbance, and fibrosis.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Patients with Vision Loss See Color Again After Landmark CRISPR Experiment

Not a week goes by without a breakthrough involving CRISPR. From treating blood disorders to genetically editing mutated cancer cells, CRISPR research has yielded encouraging results in recent years. Scientists have now managed to give some of their vision back to patients suffering from a rare genetic disease called Leber congenital amaurosis, or LCA, which starts to impair one’s sight at birth, and progressively gets worse, eventually making them legally blind.
CANCER
biospace.com

Biogen and Sage Present Positive Data for Breakthrough Depression Therapy

Sage Therapeutics and Biogen today announced positive and consistent results from their ongoing clinical trials on the efficacy and safety of zuranolone in treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). The findings were presented at the 34th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress, happening October 2 to 5, 2021....
HEALTH
Nature.com

Combination therapy for HCC: from CRISPR screening to the design of clinical therapies

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 359 (2021) Cite this article. CRISPR screening has been broadly used to discover new therapy targets, but these finding’ successful clinical transition is still limited. In a recent study published in Nature, Jin et al.1 adopted CRISPR screening to dissect the resistance of hepatocellular carcinoma to lenvatinib, discovering the synergistic effect of EGFR inhibitor (gefitinib) and lenvatinib (multi-tyrosine kinase inhibitor, muti-TKI) combination therapy with encouraging clinical benefits.
CANCER
biospace.com

Kymera’s Protein Degraders are Expanding the Druggable Universe

Kymera President and CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi/Courtesy Kymera Therapeutics. According to Kymera Therapeutics, the concept of an “undruggable” target is merely a figment of the past. Led by Dr. Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., the company works to develop targeted protein degraders – a class of small compounds that can bind to and degrade specific disease-causing proteins.
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH
targetedonc.com

First-Line Therapies in Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Lyndsay Willmott discusses the front-line therapy options for ovarian cancer and the factors considered in choosing maintenance therapies. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: This patient was treated by her provider with carboplatin and paclitaxel, which has been established as the standard of care for frontline therapy of ovarian cancer. This is a very reasonable choice. When providers are deciding what they may choose to do in the adjuvant setting, part of what impacts that choice is based on the patient’s surgical outcome. If this patient undergoes up-front surgery and has resected to no gross residual disease, then we may consider them to be in lower-risk group. Though the truth is there are probably no real cases of lower-risk advanced-stage ovarian cancer. But lower-risk groups may include those women who were deemed candidates for surgical excision and then undergo surgery and have resection of all their visible or gross disease, and then subsequently placing them onto carboplatin and paclitaxel.
CANCER

