Editas Sees Light in First Data from In Vivo CRISPR Eye Therapy

Dr Bekaii-Saab discusses therapy options for first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP: For the first-line options, there are several options for patients [with metastatic colorectal cancer]. Things that we have to take into consideration include the age of the patient, the symptoms, the performance status, and the molecular profiling. This is a relatively younger patient, age 65, who presented with obstruction; that’s why he ended up in surgery. He was quite symptomatic. Although he had recovered by the time of the decision to proceed with chemotherapy, he was still closer to 1 on his performance status. There are a number of options for this patient who’s healed: FOLFOX [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin], FOLFIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, irinotecan], capecitabine-oxaliplatin, FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan] plus bevacizumab. I’ve been moving more patients in my clinic who are younger and healthier into FOLFOXIRI [5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, irinotecan]–bevacizumab based on the TRIBE2 data, and those data certainly confirm the value of the triplet over doublet.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO