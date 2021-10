The Delta variant wrecked Americans' summer, just when the government had planned for the economy to surge back and elevate suffering people into jobs and financial stability. The decline now presents uncertainty for millions of people because the top COVID-19 relief measures expired recently, at a time when the country is still registering 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO