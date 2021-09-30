CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden and Democratic leaders' path forward vanishing after failing to make an infrastructure deal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no deal. There is no commitment. There is no framework. There may be no vote because, barring some dramatic change, there aren't the votes. President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer failed to thread the needle between restive corners of their caucuses on a self-imposed (or "self-inflicted," in the words of one House Democrat) deadline to pass a core tenet of their domestic agenda.

CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
WREG

Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s […]
MSNBC

The point of the GOP's debt-ceiling scheme comes into sharper focus

In recent weeks, much of the focus on Capitol Hill has been over Democrats negotiating how best to advance the White House's Build Back Better agenda. Yesterday, that focus shifted dramatically to a very different kind of challenge. NBC News reported midday:. President Joe Biden on Monday sought to ratchet...
