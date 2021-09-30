Biden and Democratic leaders' path forward vanishing after failing to make an infrastructure deal
There is no deal. There is no commitment. There is no framework. There may be no vote because, barring some dramatic change, there aren't the votes. President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer failed to thread the needle between restive corners of their caucuses on a self-imposed (or "self-inflicted," in the words of one House Democrat) deadline to pass a core tenet of their domestic agenda.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0