Out with the old and in with the new? Well, not exactly. Acutely aware of where it has been but laying the groundwork for where it may go next, No Time to Die marks a significant fork in the road for Ian Fleming’s 007. And yet as one door closes, another opens, and it will be a relief to many a patient Bond fan that the 25th instalment of the series was well worth the 18-month wait. This much-anticipated, thrice delayed, big screen release constitutes a changing of the guard, not just as Daniel Craig’s swan song, but for the franchise as a whole.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO