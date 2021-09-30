CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa develops interoperability concept for central bank digital currency payments

By Yogita Khatri
theblockcrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa has developed a conceptual protocol that shows how various CBDCs can be interoperable for payments. The company has also deployed its first-ever sample smart contract on Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet. Payments giant Visa has taken a step toward achieving its vision for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). It has developed...

www.theblockcrypto.com

crowdfundinsider.com

Catherine Gu from Visa Explains How they Plan to Make Digital Currency Interoperable

Global CBDC Product Lead at Visa (NYSE: V) writes in a blog post that you should try imagining splitting the check with your friends, like when everyone at the table may be using a different “type of money” — some using a central bank digital currency (or CBDC) like Sweden’s eKrona, and others “preferring” a private stablecoin such as USDC.
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Visa Publishes Whitepaper for CBDC and Stablecoin Interoperability

Visa has released a whitepaper for the Universal Payment Channels, a “hub-and-spoke” model for interoperability among various distributed ledger technologies. Financial services company Visa has suggested that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins should be interoperable, according to a published paper. The “Universal Payment Channels” whitepaper discussed an interoperability platform for digital currencies and a framework built on top of various distributed ledger technologies.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinTelegraph

Visa working on blockchain interoperability hub for crypto payments

Global payments giant Visa has introduced a project that aims to be a “universal adapter” of blockchains that can connect multiple cryptocurrencies, stablecoins as well as central bank digital currencies (CBDC). According to an official announcement on Thursday, Visa’s research team is working on a “Universal Payment Channel” (UPC) initiative,...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Central Bank of Ukraine Seeks to Hire Blockchain Developer

National Bank of Ukraine is hiring a blockchain expert who will likely support its digital currency project. The vacancy has been announced as the financial institution prepares to pilot e-hryvnia salary payments for government workers as early as this year. NBU Posts Blockchain Developer Ad on Linkedin. The central bank...
WORLD
theregister.com

Asian central bank digital currency test cut cross-border transfer times 'from days to seconds'

A trial of cross-border payments using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) delivered "a substantial improvement in cross-border transfer speed from multiple days to seconds" according to a report on the experiment. The report [PDF] considers phase two of Project Inthanon-LionRock (IL2), the cross-border experiment announced in February 2021 by China,...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Central Bank of Philippines and Local Payments Sector Introduce Digitalization, Financial Inclusion Initiatives

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank of the Philippines, and the payment systems sector are preparing to introduce various initiatives that are set to promote payments digitalization and financial inclusion in the Southeast Asian nation. Benjamin E. Diokni, BSP Governor, stated (during a recently-held PPMI conference):. “The...
WORLD
pymnts

Nigeria's Central Bank Preps for Launch of eNaira Digital Currency

The official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) digital currency is live, Nigerian publication THISDAY reported. Called the eNaira, the currency is slated to launch in a week. The site had more than 1 million hits in 24 hours, according to stats from the report, showing how much interest there is in the digital currency, the report stated.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Egypt's Central Bank OKs Merchant Licenses for Contactless Payments

Egypt’s central bank has given the green light to licenses that will let merchants accept contactless payments from mobile phones. Reuters reported the announcement Sunday (Sept. 26), noting that the bank did not say how soon the new system will go into effect or which businesses would be eligible for the licenses.
WORLD
MarketWatch

The world's central banks speed up digital currency moves post-Covid, Moody's says

The pace of digital currency (CBDCs) development by central banks around the world has accelerated since the start of the Covid pandemic, Moody's Investors Services said Tuesday. The debt research firm said a 2021 survey of central banks by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that 86% of respondents are actively researching the potential of central bank digital currencies, with 60% in the experimentation phase and 14% piloting specific programs. "This rapid advancement has come as the shift in consumer preferences towards digital payments, while on the rise already, has been accelerated by the Covid pandemic," Moody's analyst Farooq Khan said. "Such behavioral changes have also taken place globally across developing and emerging markets." Digital currencies offer "a systemically safe" state-sponsored payment alternative to existing private payment company services. Central banks in the Bahamas, Brazil, Russia and Georgia have announced plans for their own digital currencies. Other reasons for digital currency include the high cost of transferring hard currency and avoiding high crime rates and natural disasters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts.com

The Digital Currency Shift

New Data: Almost 25% of US Cross-Border Remittance Senders Use Crypto. Nearly one-quarter of U.S. consumers who send cross-border remittances are using cryptocurrency to avoid high costs and slow processing times. The findings are reported in the Digital Currency Shift: The Cross-Border Remittances Report, a PYMNTS and Stellar Development Foundation collaboration, which surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers about why they use crypto to send money to family and friends across borders and who they trust to enable those payments to receivers.
ECONOMY

