CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon County, NC

Stressed EMS staff to see some temporary relief

By Macon County News
themaconcountynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Tuesday, Sept. 28, Macon County Emergency Services had nine vacancies for a staff of 41 employees, according to Warren Cabe, director of Macon Emergency Services. Speaking to the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital CEO Tom Neal earlier this month, Cabe agreed with Neal that the COVID situation in the area is as intense, or even more so than at the beginning of the year. Health experts are seeing a surge with the spread of the Delta variant.

themaconcountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
County
Macon County, NC
City
Highlands, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Neal

Comments / 0

Community Policy