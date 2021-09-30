CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Problem with Jon Stewart review – full of righteous rage but not very funny

By Lucy Mangan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1acJ51_0cCn8I3d00
Who will he haul over the coals? … The Problem with Jon Stewart.

At first, it is horrible. The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+), a series of hour-long dives into different issues, marks the former The Daily Show presenter’s first proper return to television since he left the satirical current affairs show in 2015.

The first episode, dedicated to military veterans’ (lack of) healthcare, opens with behind-the-scenes footage of Stewart working on the content with his writing team. Although I suspect the intention was quite the opposite, this teasing glimpse of the inner sanctum has the same whiff of smug self-congratulation about it that had started to hang around The Daily Show by the end of Stewart’s run – and augurs ill for the new venture. So does the fact that the first joke cracked on set falls unmistakably flat. “Well,” says Stewart into the silence. “I guess that answers the question of whether the show will be funny or not.”

Matters, fortunately, do start to improve thereafter. Stewart, a longtime advocate for healthcare for veterans and 9/11 first responders (he testified in Congress about the latter in 2019), riffs on the inconsistency between the government’s professed admiration for “our troops” and the failure to provide anything like sufficient access to, or provision of, the many medical services they need. He then narrows his focus to those who became sick after exposure to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan. Burn pits are the military’s favoured way of dealing with everything it needs to get rid of. And they really do mean everything. They dig big pits – generally near bases for ease of transport – and into them go broken trucks, old uniforms, batteries, amputated limbs, nuclear waste and entire companies’ worth of excrement. Then the whole lot is covered with jet fuel and set alight. Nearby, soldiers breathe in the smoke laden with benzene and dioxins, and go on to develop lung conditions, cancers and other incapacitating health problems at rates that far outstrip the norm.

What a coincidence, says the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. It sure is, agrees the Department of Defense. Oh, come the hell on, say all those who still have breath in their bodies to say it. Interviews and a roundtable discussion with the co-founders of the activist group Burn Pits 360 and some of the sick former personnel they represent are topped off with an interview by Stewart with Denis McDonough, veterans’ affairs secretary. For all his comic chops, this kind of thing may be what Stewart has always done best. The wisecracking facade drops and is replaced by articulate anger, acute intelligence and a refusal to be deflected. It is a calmer Stewart than during his famous diatribe on Crossfire in 2004, during which he tore into his rightwing blowhard interviewers Tucker Carlson and Paul Begala, or his 2009 hauling over the coals of CNBC’s Jim Cramer in the wake of the financial crisis. Clearly, Stewart feels the weight of the responsibility given to him; he has mastery of his brief and McDonough writhes in well-earned agony on the skewer.

As a programme it is righteously furious about a worthy subject and, as a result, just a little dull. The second episode, Freedom, finds its groove and works much better. It begins by wrestling with the illogic of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who cannot/will not see that collective liberty sometimes requires individual sacrifice. It then expands outwards to look at the true threats to freedom and democracy faced by people in other countries, and the more intangible problem of how you persuade people convinced otherwise that a slight reduction in their long-held privilege does not amount to tyranny but to a tiny step towards greater equality.

It is still not a funny programme – though there are many more laughs, from a much warmer audience – but it and we are now clear that it is not trying to be. Gags are mostly confined to the introduction and the rest largely arise organically during the wide-ranging discussion among Stewart and his guests (all targets of genuinely oppressive regimes or tactics in different countries).

It is worth noting that Wyatt Cenac, the only Black writer on The Daily Show for much of Stewart’s tenure and who had various run-ins with the host, had a similar show – Problem Areas with Wyatt Cenac – from 2018 to 19 and tweeted pointedly about it when Stewart’s was announced. Perhaps a problem they could discuss around that table somewhere down the line.

Comments / 1

Related
Culpeper Star Exponent

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart': Apple Unveils First Look at Current Affairs Series (Video)

Apple TV+ released the first look at Jon Stewart’s upcoming current affairs series, “The Problem With Jon Stewart.”. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is a single-issue series that takes a “deep dive” into topics that are part of the national conversation. The series explores “complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.” The companion series podcast will expand upon the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will have conversations with activists in the space.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyatt Cenac
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Paul Begala
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Jim Cramer
Person
Jon Stewart
stljewishlight.org

Jon Stewart’s new show is not very funny — it is a mitzvah

The title of Jon Stewart’s new show might have had a double-meaning for almost anyone else. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” sounds like the beginning of a rant by your conservative uncle, or maybe a gripe from a pedantic comedy critic. In its current usage, there is little publicly problematic about the diminutive host, beloved for shepherding viewers through the Bush years and highway goats to safety.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

‘The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!’; ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’; ‘La Brea’; : TV This Week

“The Simpsons”: The animated series inspired by Portland native Matt Groening’s creations returns for an awe-inspiring Season 33. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox) “BMF”: The latest series for producer 50 Cent (“Power”) is inspired by the true story of two brothers in Detroit, Demetrious “Big Meech” Flenory (who is played by his son, Demetrious “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who built a powerful crime family. The cast also includes Russell Hornsby (“Grimm”), Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, with Eminem slated to play a guest role as “White Boy Rick,” who became an FBI drug informant. (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz)
PORTLAND, OR
Apple Insider

Jon Stewart raises awareness of 'the scourge of missed content'

In a new clip, Jon Stewart promoted the "thousands of hours of high-quality content" that go unwatched on Apple TV+, which costs less than the price of a "high-end cup of coffee." Ahead of the debut of his new Apple TV+ series, "The Problem with Jon Stewart," the comedian appeared...
CELEBRITIES
yourvalley.net

New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Show#Congress
Primetimer

The Problem With Jon Stewart has the potential to be great because it's so unfunny and unpolished

One of the criticisms of Jon Stewart's Daily Show tenure is that it emphasized civility. "A generation or more of Comedy Central viewers came to consciousness about current events by watching Stewart lethally and expertly skewering political actors," says Lili Loofbourow. "He did this so successfully, with such precise and well-chosen juxtapositions, that he sometimes in retrospect—at least according to his critics—overshot the mark, transmogrifying the outrageous into the merely grotesque or absurd. Back in 2012, Steve Almond argued in the Baffler that Stewart modeled a form of political engagement that neutered political anger by creating a communal space where the bad guys were so self-evidently ridiculous that there was no real need for civic activism; complacent chuckles would suffice. He took particular issue with Stewart’s habit of emphasizing civility as a fundamental value and the facile centrism with which he insisted—and still insists—that 'both sides have their way of shutting down debate.'.... I wasn’t convinced by this at the time—I liked Stewart and was pretty pro-civility myself—but I think subsequent events have proved Almond right. Stewart was an artist, but his medium demanded round edges. He could channel his outrage hilariously and powerfully in his monologues, which were never less than crisp and perfectly timed, and pivot with ease to the interview. The effect was smooth, digestible. Even when the guest was an adversary, there was bouncy good humor to the whole enterprise; after a little sparring, Stewart would wrap up with a 'Bill O’Reilly, everyone!' that genially defanged any preceding confrontation. Each half-hour was rigorously structured: The commentary had an arc; the interview had a shape. However distressing the news imparted therein might have been, a Daily Show episode felt like a fully digested thought. You could let it go. This is not true of The Problem With Jon Stewart. The two episodes made available to reviewers are fascinatingly unpolished. Stewart’s monologue in the first episode, 'War,' gets few laughs for good reason: It’s not punchy or precise, and it lacks that Stewart rhythm we’ve all come to expect. A behind-the-scenes discussion between the writers of how the show will be structured feels necessary, if only to orient the audience, but turns out not to really hold for the second episode, 'Freedom.' Whereas a typical correspondent’s interview in The Daily Show was skillfully edited to make politicians look like absolute idiots—in a way that could feel mildly comforting, if only because the segments were so definitive and irrefutable—the interviews in The Problem With Jon Stewart are sort of upsetting and shapeless." Loofbourow adds: "The Problem With Jon Stewart isn’t very funny. As one of my colleagues put it, reflecting on how Stewart’s descendants are doing his schtick better than he is, 'It’s like the master became the student.' But Stewart might be attempting something messier and more serious than his former work. He’s trying to grow up. Stewart used to insist he was just a comedian whenever he was holding others—like Tucker Carlson in that famous Crossfire interview—to higher standards. For better and worse, he’s not using that excuse anymore."
CELEBRITIES
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Iraq
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Naomi Biden Got Engaged And Her Fiancé Is No Stranger To Politics

One of President Joe Biden’s granddaughters, Naomi Biden, is officially engaged to her longtime beau and fellow law student, Peter Neal. The couple announced the happy news on Sept. 5 by sharing a sweet selfie on Instagram showing off her new ring — a stunning emerald-cut diamond — along with the simple caption, “Forever ♡.” Well wishes are already pouring in. But aside from his newly minted status as Naomi Biden’s fiancé, who is Peter Neal?
RELATIONSHIPS
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Live Calls Out MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Fox’s Greg Gutfeld and CNN’s Jim Acosta in ‘Mediaite Moments’

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams launched a new cable news show on NewsNation Monday night, which ended with a segment that featured, what else? Mediaite Moments!. The segment is a recurring component of Dan Abrams Live where, as Abrams put it, the focus will be on “the day’s bias, buzz, and the bull in the world of cable news and beyond.”
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was Norm Macdonald’s Net Worth When He Passed?

You’ve probably heard the news by now, but if not, it is with a heavy heart that we report that famed comedian Norm Macdonald died yesterday, September 14th, 2021, at the age of 61. Younger fans may not remember Macdonald, but since the ’90s the comedian has played a part both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes of well-known shows like Roseanne. He’s perhaps best-known for his time on Saturday Night Live and in the iconic role of Death on Family Guy. Over the course of his career, Macdonald made a decent amount of money that will hopefully be enough to help his family in the years to come. But how much is that, exactly?
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy