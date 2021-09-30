Badgers men's hockey to face Minnesota-Duluth in scrimmage Sunday in Chippewa Falls
The end of this week is a big one at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Chippewa Falls hockey rink will be hosting four days of important events beginning with the start of Thursday’s three-game North American Hockey League series as the Chippewa Steel host the Anchorage Wolverines. Sunday afternoon the arena takes center stage for a high profile college hockey scrimmage between the University of Wisconsin and University of Minnesota-Duluth.madison.com
Comments / 0