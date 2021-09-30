CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid Game Supremacy: 4 Series and Movies Similar To Hit Korean Netflix Series To Watch This 2021

By K-News Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquid Game's dominion over the world's film industry continues to grow as the Korean series unceasingly stirs the public's curiosity. The Korean mystery series even received the title of the next top movie on the streaming giant despite only having a nine-part season. Ever since Squid Game swept Netflix's top...

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Continue to Be Upset that Netflix Hit Drama Squid Game is Too Similar to Popular Japanese Manga As the God’s Will

It’s a fascinating case study on the domestic South Korea response to hit Netflix survivor game drama Squid Game. After a weekend dominating the streaming platform in multiple regions and getting as high as #1 in the worldwide rankings, one would think K-netizens would be proud. Instead the commentariat has remained focused on and frustrated by the same concept and worse multiple game similarities to hit Japanese manga As the God’s Will, which was adapted into a J-movie in 2014 directed by Takashi Miike starring Fukushi Sota. It sounds like more of the audience watched the J-movie than the entirety of the manga series, which I read and enjoyed, but it’s two arcs and the J-movie only adapted the first (shorter) arc with the students who went to school that day and were forced into games, versus the second arc about the delinquent or sick students who missed school that day. The Squid Game screenwriter claimed to have written his script in 2009 but could not get the series made due to how bloody and violent it was until now. I think the biggest problem is the first game – the classic children’s game called Red Light, Green Light in the US with different names, in Japan it’s called Daruma-san ga koronda and in Korea Mugunghwa kkochi pieotseumnida. Since As the God’s Will came out first, the screenwriter of Squid Game should have changed his first game to a different one or made it later in the series. Starting off with the exact same game and execution is probably what makes the similarities all the more noticeable. I am wondering why K-netz is upset since they usually want to stick it to Japan, so probably they don’t like a South Korean show being accused of copying something and it’s so close it’s hard to defend.
Fortune

Everything to know about ‘Squid Game’, the surprise Netflix hit series

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After a streak of sluggish subscriber growth, Netflix’s surprising run of foreign hits including South Korea’s Squid Game seems to have filled an important gap created by pandemic-related delays of Hollywood blockbusters. Three of the...
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix users urge others to watch new ‘disturbing but interesting’ series

Netflix users are encouraging others to watch the streaming giant’s new Korean series Squid Game.The Korean language thriller – which arrived on Netflix on 17 September – has proven to be a hit among audiences who watched the nine-part series over the weekend. Squid Game explores a dystopian reality in which a mysterious organisation recruits people who are in staggering amounts of debt to compete in a series of games for the chance of winning tremendous sums of money.The games are based on classic children’s games, some of which are specific to Korea, while others, such as “Red Light,...
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: watch the first trailer for the ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off

The first trailer for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel show House Of The Dragon has been released. The 10-episode series will air at an unspecified date in 2022 on HBO Max. It is set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance Of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90 Million, the Best Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Finally, we have the movie that saved cinema and it’s… “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”? No single film can possibly restore the box office to pre-pandemic levels, but the Sony title opened to $90 million in North America — in short, exactly what history tells us to expect from the Marvel character sequel. Pre-opening estimates of $40 million-$60 million didn’t hint at this result. Instead, Andy Serkis’ film, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as a reporter with superpowers gained from aliens, became the biggest first weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. And with $130 million,...
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' becomes the first Korean drama series to rank #1 for two consecutive days on Netflix TV shows worldwide

The nine-episode Netflix original Korean series 'Squid Game' is still charting at #1 on Netflix Top Shows Worldwide, aiming for #1 for two consecutive days. 'Squid Game' gained a lot of attention after it ranked #1 on Netflix U.S., following its massive success at the top on Netflix Japan, Korea, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong... these countries are just few of the 83 countries that 'Squid Game' has topped in the TV shows category.
tvinsider.com

‘Squid Game’: Why Everyone’s Obsessed With the Netflix Series

Red Light, Green Light has never been so deadly, but that’s half of the draw when it comes to Netflix’s new South Korean drama series Squid Game. Debuting September 17 on the platform, the 9-episode show has become a big hit among streamers and is currently ranked as the number one title in the United States. The obsession-inducing program tells the story of people who are in dire need of money.
investing.com

Lethal kids games drive viral fame of Netflix series "Squid Game"

SEOUL (Reuters) - The hit Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) series "Squid Game" from South Korea has gone viral across the world and online by morphing childhood games popular before the digital era such as "Red Light, Green Light" into deadly survival challenges. The playground game where players stop and go at a...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Korean-language thriller ‘Squid Game’ on target to be the most successful series in Netflix history

Karla Cabrera’s younger sister loves watching Korean dramas and spends much of her free time exploring Netflix’ latest titles. Cabrera, a graduate student studying marriage and family therapy, initially did not understand the hype behind the genre, notorious for its saccharine and dramatic storytelling, but when she noticed a flood of Korean titles taking over the streaming giant’s catalog, she quickly discovered that there’s more to K-dramas than love triangles and kimchi slaps.
koalasplayground.com

Squid Game Generates Worldwide Media Coverage as it Tops Netflix, Currently on Track to Become Most Watched Netflix Series Ever to Surpass Bridgerton

This is the broadest media coverage I have ever seen for a Korean drama with what is happening with Squid Game, and formerly it was Crash Landing on You when it became a pan-Asia hit last year and got mainstream viewership as well on Netflix. The Netflix drama premiered on September 17th and in the two weeks since has topped various country, region, and most recently worldwide #1 ranking on the streaming platform. It’s also gotten write ups in every single major newspaper in the US from The New York Times to the Los Angeles Time and all big publications in between the two coasts as well as online magazines. Now Netflix insiders are saying it’s on track to become THE MOST WATCHED Netflix show of all time, currently the record holder is romance novel adaptation into a period show Bridgerton. Even if Squid Game does gain the crown, it may not hold it for long as Bridgerton season 2 is coming back, though without breakout smexy male lead Regé-Jean Page. It feels like the plagiarism/too similar concept and set up claims have died down and this drama is trending solely due to viewers loving the series and word of mouth. Congrats to the cast and crew as this drama is bringing worldwide recognition to many deserving talent.
allkpop.com

Viewers have fallen in love with Anupam Tripathi, the Indian actor who played Ali in the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'

Attention is being focused on the cast behind the hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' as the whole world is fanatic over this mysterious dystopian game. Individuals suffering from financial difficulty with no way of escape have opted to join this mysterious game for a chance to win a lump sum of money in hopes of getting out of their suffering. However, these individuals must risk their lives at the cost of playing the game. With high stress and tension, the worst of people are revealed as the contestants of the game do anything - backstabbing, betraying, and even murder - to get ahead and live.
epicstream.com

Marvel's Eternals Confirmed To Have Two Storylines

There is a big hubbub being created over Disney’s newest revelation regarding the upcoming Marvel Universe Phase 4 movie Eternals. Recently, news was released that Marvel’s Eternals will have two storylines: one is set in the present, while the other is set in the past. So, how does this storyline...
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Season 3: Star Wars Rebels Actor Reportedly Spotted on Set

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Mandalorian's third season is keeping a lot of Star Wars fans intrigued and while we know very little about the upcoming season, it looks like the MandoVerse is set for some changes in terms of creative direction. You see, Season 2 had the Grogu and Luke Skywalker story going on and with Season 3 set to feature the clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze for the right to helm the darksaber and rule the Mandalore throne, the entire Jedi subplot may have to be sidelined for the meantime.
