Can second-half performance vs. Louisville awaken FSU's defense?
TALLAHASSEE – For one half, Florida State’s defense played with a level of physicality and effectiveness that we haven’t seen in years. The Seminoles didn’t allow a single point in the second half against Louisville. Defenders flew around while trusting their assignments, attacking and countering just about anything and everything Louisville tried to attempt. FSU allowed just 2.7 yards per play, had 4 sacks, and kept the Cardinals to 1-of-8 on 3rd down while forcing four three-and-outs.247sports.com
Comments / 0