Mediaset announced its new name over the weekend, and at the same time explained to shareholders and investors how the new Amsterdam business would be structured. In essence it has introduced a dual share class structure with different voting rights in order to have greater flexibility to finance future M&A transactions. The name change into MFE: Media For Europe, is part of the company’s announced “process of setting up an international holding that brings together the main European generalist TV networks.”

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO