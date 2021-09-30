CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: United: Nearly half facing firing got vaccinated

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — United Airlines officials say nearly half the employees facing dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots. That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320. An airline spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the declining number of potential firings shows the company’s policy of requiring vaccinations is working.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Impending vaccine mandate could put smaller employers in tough spot

When Mike Schreurs heard his 130-person marketing firm would be included in a new corporate vaccine mandate, he was initially worried about broaching a topic he’d never had to address with his employees before. “Our first thought was: there's probably going to be some people who don't want to do...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spectrumnews1.com

US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan refugees will soon be arriving again in the U.S. after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles following a small outbreak that caused a three-week pause in evacuations, officials said Monday. Authorities have administered the vaccination to about 49,000 evacuees staying temporarily on American military...
IMMIGRATION
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
CBS Chicago

Unvaccinated United Airlines Staff Cut In Half After Company Threatened To Fire Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly half of the United Airlines employees who were facing the prospect of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated have gotten their shots, with 320 workers still facing termination for missing the company’s vaccination deadline. Chicago-based United had given employees until Monday to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and earlier this week said 593 who had not gotten their shots by the deadline would be fired. On Thursday, the company said that number has nearly been cut in half, with the number of employees facing termination over their vaccination status dropping to 320, largely due to late uploads of vaccination cards. “That means 99.5 percent of United’s U.S. employees have now chosen to get vaccinated, excluding those who sought an exemption,” a United spokesperson said in an email. The company said it expects the number of employees facing termination to continue to shrink as management meets with individual staff “and find that they are actually vaccinated.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
airlive.net

United to fire almost 600 non-vaccinated employees

United Airlines said Tuesday that 593 of its employees are facing termination for failing to comply with its Covid-19 vaccination policy, one of the strictest mandates for inoculation from a U.S. company. More than 96% of United’s 67,000-person U.S. workforce complied with the vaccine requirement. The deadline to upload proof...
INDUSTRY
myv949.com

United Airlines Is Terminating Nearly 600 Employees For Refusing To Comply With Vaccine Mandate

As several employers and the federal government encourage individuals to take the COVID-19 vaccination to help decrease the spread of the virus, some United Airlines employees aren’t on the same page and are against taking the vaccine. As a result, this is putting their livelihood at risk. As 99 percent of United’s workforce has provided proof of vaccination, they have been forced to make a tough decision for the remaining less than one percent of unvaccinated employees.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Security Guards#Delta Air Lines#American#Southwest#Ap
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
finchannel.com

How many people have died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine?

Last month we published our first statistics on the number of fully vaccinated people who had subsequently died from COVID-19. They showed the risk of death involving COVID-19 was consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination. However, there has also been some inaccurate speculation about the number of people who have died as a result of an adverse reaction to one of the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Vietnam
YourCentralValley.com

California is only state with ‘moderate’ COVID-19 transmission after case rate falls again

California continues to boast the lowest coronavirus rate in the U.S., with the latest data from the CDC showing that the state’s transmission level has decreased yet again. Two weeks ago, California was the lone state where COVID-19 infection rates were considered “substantial,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-tiered system measuring […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy