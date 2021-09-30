CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

33 Todd Place NE #B

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig 2 BR in Eckington - Utilities Included!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautifully updated 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment just off N Capitol Street in Eckington!. Enter into foyer/hallway. On one side there’s a Large living room space. On the other side is a huge Modern kitchen and dining space! Granite countertops and stainless appliances! In between, there are 2 large bedrooms and beautifully updated bathroom. Washer/dryer on the premises ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available Now! Pets welcome. Application Fee: $60/person. Don’t wait!, this home won’t last! Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.

#Washington Dc#George Mason University#Restaurants#Pets#Ne#Eckington Utilities#Washer#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Townhouse#Glebe

