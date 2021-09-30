CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutelsat rejects takeover bid from Altice owner

By Mary Lennighan
telecoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEutelsat has turned down a takeover offer from French businessman Patrick Drahi, probably because his bid was not large enough to warrant further discussion. The French satellite firm issued a short statement on Thursday confirming that the offer came in at €12.10 per share, and reiterating that the firm’s relevant governance bodies have rejected it unanimously.

