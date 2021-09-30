CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot surges to $620M

By Debra Dolan
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Powerball ticket holders anxiously awaited to see if the numbers drawn Wednesday night would make them the winner of $570 million. But that didn’t happen. No ticket matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, so now the jackpot has grown to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Highway 98.9

No Powerball Winner – Jackpot Climbs Again

No winner in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbs to more than $523 million. This puts the prize at #16 on our list of the top 20 lottery jackpots in the nation. Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:
LOTTERY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball, Mega Millions go unclaimed; big drawing tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots keep growing. No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery. That’s pushed the jackpot to $405 million. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The Powerball is also up for grabs. The estimated jackpot is...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Miami

$635M Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers Announced

You're More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery. The winning numbers for the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of $635 Million were announced Saturday night. The winning numbers: 42-38-47-52-28 Powerball: 1. The Powerball jackpot raised its value from an early estimated payout of $620 million to...
LOTTERY
Daily Corinthian

Another local lottery winner cashes in

More and more local players have purchased lucky lottery tickets in the Crossroads area recently. On the heels of several winners in August, a Corinth man last week won $1,000 on a 20x the Cash scratch-off game purchased at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 in Corinth. August winners included...
CORINTH, MS
WUPE

You Want $620 Million? The 6th Largest Powerball Jackpot Drawing is this Saturday…

I can’t tell you how much money I’ve spent over the years on Powerball or Mega Millions hoping for that life-changing moment when all the ping pong balls bounce just right changing my life forever. I am certainly not compulsive about it maybe spending $10 here and $10 there looking to hit it big on at least 1 of 5 tickets a couple of times a month. Obviously, since I am penning this post, I am have not hit it big and still grinding it out like the millions of other dreamers scratching and easy-picking each week.
LOTTERY
WCVB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts convenience store

BOSTON — While there were no winning tickets in Saturday night's Powerball jackpot, a Massachusetts convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that is worth $1 million, the Massachusetts Lottery said. A Powerball ticket sold at Downtown Convenience located at 40 Boylston St in Boston won a $1,000,000 prize in Saturday's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. was bought at convenience store. Jackpot surges to $545M.

The $1 million Powerball ticket bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s $528.8 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The winning Powerball ticket, which matched five number but not the Powerball was purchased at Shop & Go on Johnson Road in the Turnersville section of Washington Township, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NBC News

Massive Powerball jackpot grows to $670M after no winner

DES MOINES, Iowa — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
WFMJ.com

Saturday's $620M Powerball jackpot ranks among top ten U.S. lottery prizes

The big prize for the next Powerball drawing is among the top ten highest jackpots in U.S. lottery history. No one bought a ticket with all the winning numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Those numbers are 02,07,11,17,32, and Red Ball 11. That puts the big prize for Wednesday’s...
LOTTERY
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS San Francisco

Lottery Ticket Sold In Morro Bay Wins Massive $699.8 Million Powerball Jackpot

MORRO BAY (CBS SF) — Someone on California’s Central Coast woke up very rich Tuesday morning. According to state lottery officials, the winning ticket to Monday’s night nationwide Powerball drawing was sold at the Albertsons located at 730 Quintana Rd. in Morro Bay. The ticket matched all six winning numbers (66-12-22-54-69, Powerball 15) to claim the 5th largest Powerball jackpot and the 7th largest jackpot in overall Lottery history. Albertsons will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials will not know the identity of the winner until he or she claims their prize. The jackpot was initially estimated at $685 million prior to the drawing, but rose based on actual sales. The winner will also have the option of choosing the cash option of $495,980,160.52. The prize money grew each week since a Florida lottery player won $285.6 million back in June. In addition to the jackpot winner, six other tickets won million dollar prizes by matching all five white balls. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts (2), Tennessee ($2 million with Powerplay) and Virginia.
MORRO BAY, CA

