CBS Sports updates Top 25: Big winners, losers in shake up of college football rankings

By Stephen Samra about 19 hours
Following a tempestuous weekend in the college football world, the CBS Sports college football Top 25 has been shaken up. The Alabama Crimson Tide still lead the way — but could this be their final week atop the rankings?

While many teams make their way up the rankings, moves up correspond with moves down them. Inevitably, teams like the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels suffered setbacks following losses.

Furthermore, teams like the Ole Miss Rebels and Michigan Wolverines are slowly but surely making their way up the rankings. Check out the full CBS Sports college football Top 25 below.

CBS Sports Top 25:

1) Alabama Crimson Tide

2) Georgia Bulldogs

3) Oregon Ducks

4) Penn State Nittany Lions

5) Arkansas Razorbacks

6) Iowa Hawkeyes

7) Cincinnati Bearcats

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9) Oklahoma Sooners

10) Florida Gators

11) Ole Miss Rebels

12) Oklahoma Sooners

13) Michigan Wolverines

14) Michigan State Spartans

15) BYU Cougars

16) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

17) Texas A&M Aggies

18) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

19) Texas Longhorns

20) Maryland Terrapins

21) Baylor Bears

22) Fresno State Bulldogs

23) Boston College Eagles

24) Oklahoma State Cowboys

25) UCLA Bruins

Biggest Risers:

Baylor Bears (+26). After a roaring start to the season, the Bears have rocketed their way into the CBS Sports Top 25. Their early season schedule was so soft many believed they weren’t for real — but a win over Iowa State quelled those concerns.

UTSA Roadrunners (+20). At this time next week, the Roadrunners may have made their way into the Top 25. Impressive wins this season over Illinois and Memphis are putting them on the map.

Texas Longhorns (+17). Earlier, Steve Sarkisian’s team dropped like a rock following a loss to Arkansas. However, one way to get back into the CBS Top 25 is by putting 70 on Texas Tech.

NC State Wolfpack (+16). While a loss to Mississippi State hurt them earlier in the season, putting the nail in the coffin of the Clemson Tigers changes things. The Wolfpack are on the rise.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (+15). Quietly yet surely, Oklahoma State continues to climb the rankings. A huge win over Kansas State sets up an important matchup this weekend, where the Cowboys take on Baylor in a game featuring two undefeated teams.

Biggest Fallers:

Clemson Tigers (-18). The inevitable Clemson upset finally took place this weekend. The Tigers have been teetering on the edge due to their terrible offense, and NC State finally knocked them off.

North Carolina Tar Heels (-19). While they came into 2021 with so much promise, North Carolina is falling like an anvil in the CBS Sports Top 25. They sit at 2-2, coming off a domination at the hands of Georgia Tech.

Wisconsin Badgers (-21). Perhaps no team has gotten more disappointing quarterback play than whatever Wisconsin is getting from Graham Mertz. Another loss sent them to 1-2, and it’s a real possibility they could suffer a third loss this weekend against Michigan.

Iowa State Cyclones (-24). Matt Campbell spurned the NFL for a chance at a national championship with Iowa State. He has to be wondering if he made the right decision, as the Cyclones are easily one of the most disappointing teams in college football

