Penguins News & Rumors: Kapanen, Zucker & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we will look at the latest news surrounding the organization in the preseason and in training camp. The Penguins opened their exhibition schedule on Sept. 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets and lost by a score of 3-0. Not too many of the projected starters dressed for the opening preseason game, but one player who did was Kasperi Kapanen. He has an opportunity to do his part in making up for the absences of elite players Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to begin the season.