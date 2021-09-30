2224 40th Place, NW

Turn key 3 unit Zoned MU-3 mixed use zoning. The property requires no work pride of ownership is here. Inviting hardscape stone and slate with lush green surrounds. Can be live/work space due to the clearest form of zoning allowed in the District of Columbia. Currently has large interior with 2 bedroom on top floor with outdoor balcony, 1 bedroom on main level with open floorpan, and Studio with high ceilings as the apartment mix. Use of space in design is supreme. Backyard is a tranquil slice of heaven in the city nestled amongst mature trees. The units are absolutely turn key providing flexibility in usage from apartment, office, too retail and more. 3 HVACS, laundry in each unit, 3 on property tarmac parking spaces. Easy access to a plethora of retail an restaurant options at your doorstep. Highways into Maryland and Virginia a short drive. MacArthur blvd is a Established Residential/Commercial corridor sitting amongst multimillion dollar mixed- use an residential property. This property is wide on a deep lot with room for expansion if you choose. your options are endless. Shows pride of ownership and will not last because it shows like new. Simply put "Turnkey." Come explore the multiple usages 5151 MacArthur Blvd NW, DC offers to the purchaser with absolutely no improvements required. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, great light, and front yard planter boxes. Can be delivered vacant. CASH COW!

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO