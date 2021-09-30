CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince George's County, MD

2224 40th Place, NW

themunchonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Remodeled 2 bedroom/1bath with Den in Glover Park - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom top floor unit with den, features wood floors throughout, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances & new counter tops. No Pets. Recently remodeled in Glover Park. Close to restaurants & shops. Tenant pays all utilities,. $77 application fee.

www.themunchonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
themunchonline.com

6620 Skyline Ct

Wonderful Home in Prime Location! - Meticulously maintained home situated on 1/3 acre lot on a cul-de-sac with winter river views. Newly sanded H/W floors, new paint. Bonus screened in porch over garage. Large and bright Living Room, huge recreation room and laundry-walk out to privately landscaped slate patio. Garage, driveway and free street parking.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1825 Vernon St NW

Spacious 2 BR in Adams Morgan! - A DC classic building in the iconic Adams Morgan neighborhood. This apartment has two large bedrooms and 1 bath. It features wood floors, darling French doors, antique mantel and windows in every room! It's a short walk to the Dupont Circle Station and the amazing Sunday Farmers Market. Pet friendly building on a nice street close to so many fun spots on 18th NW like brunch at Tryst and Jack Rose Dining Salon. Apartment has central heat and air. Laundry facility in the basement. Hurry, this address is coveted and it won't last long! Managed by Watassa Management with online autopay and maintenance request entry. Utilities are separate.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

1409 15th ST NW

4 Bedroom in Logan Circle - Come see this 4 bedroom apartment in the heart of Logan Circle. Steps away from Whole Foods and so much more!! Incredible location for 14th Street! Unit features ceramic tiles in the kitchen and living room, granite counter tops, dishwasher, central air condition/heat, and pre-wired for cable! Washer/dryer room accessible from the unit (shared with one other apartment). PET FRIENDLY!! Shared rooftop on building. Please note #25 in inquiry.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

2031 37th St. NW

AMAZING LOCATION & RENOVATED GEM 2/2.5 - Ready to GO!! - Move in Ready: LARGE 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Front "Pottery Barn" Style TH in NW DC - This Property has been lovingly updated and is ready for you. Features : Hardwood Flooring, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Slate Back Splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - Loads of Light, 2 Large Bedrooms upstairs, Beautiful Glass Enclosed Shower with "War Wash" style pressure heads, and Natural Rain Fall Shower Head, Floor to Ceiling Tile and Natural Brick wall to make this house truly modern & chic at the same time. Street Parking, Close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, American University, and All Things DC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
Prince George's County, MD
Society
State
Washington State
themunchonline.com

2635 41st Street, NW

Sorry - no pets. Glover Park is well-served by many bus routes. Check out the Metrobus/Metrorail website for information about bus service. Close to Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods is opening soon. No calls please. All inquiries to channingrents@gmail.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 2635 41st Street,...
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

415 Florida Avenue NW

This is a lovely Victorian rowhouse in historic Ledroit Park. The property has a lot of character, it is very historic, kitchen on the first level, living and dining on the second level, three bedroom s on the third level, t full bathrooms on each level, Bolivian hardwood floors through out the property, two car parking in the back, walking distance to Shaw metro, restaurants and U street night life very convenient, with a lot of potential.
MLS
themunchonline.com

845 Adrian Street SE

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Row home - Take a look at this stunning renovated home located in Fort Dupont Park. This home offers beautiful details, in a peaceful community. The home is a large semi-detached with two spacious bedrooms and one and a half baths. The first and second levels are covered with gleaming hardwood floors, the finished basement has brand new carpet with tile. Entertain in a large formal dining area and cook in the home’s classic kitchen. Make sure to park your vehicle in the rear as well! This is a winner in a great location that is the essence of urban living.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

2500 Q St. NW Apt. #223

PERFECT LOCATION Studio Unit on 2nd Floor of Gateway Georgetown Condo in DuPont Circle - Efficiency apartment located on the second floor of the Gateway Georgetown Condominium Complex in DuPont Circle. Enter apartment into living room/bedroom (18x14) with hardwood floors. Separate dining area (12x9). Fully equipped kitchen is located directly off dining room and includes gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Dressing area/walk-in closet and full bath are found just off the living room.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Restaurants#George Mason University#Pets#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms#Townhouse#Glebe
themunchonline.com

1200 Arlington Ridge Rd. #715

Spacious Efficiency Unit located in the Pentagon City/Pentagon Row Area, Convenient to everything! - 537 Sq Ft Efficiency condo in The Cavendish with renovated bath, located in the Pentagon City/Pentagon Row area. Sunny unit with mini-blinds throughout. Pool on site, plenty of parking available. Walk to Navy Annex and Pentagon City Metro. Harris Teeter grocery store, boutiques, restaurants and shopping just outside your door! Minutes to D.C., and Reagan National Airport. All utilities included in the rent (except cable and telephone).
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5151 Macarthur Boulevard NW

Turn key 3 unit Zoned MU-3 mixed use zoning. The property requires no work pride of ownership is here. Inviting hardscape stone and slate with lush green surrounds. Can be live/work space due to the clearest form of zoning allowed in the District of Columbia. Currently has large interior with 2 bedroom on top floor with outdoor balcony, 1 bedroom on main level with open floorpan, and Studio with high ceilings as the apartment mix. Use of space in design is supreme. Backyard is a tranquil slice of heaven in the city nestled amongst mature trees. The units are absolutely turn key providing flexibility in usage from apartment, office, too retail and more. 3 HVACS, laundry in each unit, 3 on property tarmac parking spaces. Easy access to a plethora of retail an restaurant options at your doorstep. Highways into Maryland and Virginia a short drive. MacArthur blvd is a Established Residential/Commercial corridor sitting amongst multimillion dollar mixed- use an residential property. This property is wide on a deep lot with room for expansion if you choose. your options are endless. Shows pride of ownership and will not last because it shows like new. Simply put "Turnkey." Come explore the multiple usages 5151 MacArthur Blvd NW, DC offers to the purchaser with absolutely no improvements required. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, great light, and front yard planter boxes. Can be delivered vacant. CASH COW!
RETAIL
themunchonline.com

2010 4th St. S.

NEWLY Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Near Columbia Pike - 1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment for rent. Available NOW. Newly renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. Updated Appliances, light fixtures, and paint! Tenant only pays electric and cable/internet. Parking for 1 car included. Pets allowed, $600 per pet deposit + $50 per pet rent.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1

STUNNING Renovated Ground Floor 2BD/1BA - Backs to Cabin John Park! - Immaculate. Gorgeous renovated unit updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, new windows - the works! Large living room + dining room area with plenty of light. Spacious patio off of front entry AND private balcony with wooded views off of master bedroom! Amazing location near Westfield Mall, I-270 and Cabin John Park. Ample storage with separate storage in basement of building! Community features outdoor pool, picnic areas, parking for 2 cars + visitor parking! Painting and cleaning in progress.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
themunchonline.com

2406 N. Taylor Street

Lovely 3 BR/ 2 BA detached home in sought after N. Arlington - Lovely 3 BR/ 2 BA detached home in sought after N. Arlington. Huge 3 level backyard sitting on quiet lot. Gorgeous patio and partially fenced in yard. Finished basement. Walk-up attic with tons of storage! Short commute to DC & 1.5 miles to 66! Property is professionally managed. Must submit online application.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

4240 39th St NW

Large Two (2) Bedroom Two (2) Bathroom Apartment - Tenleytown / American University AU - Large two (2) Bedroom two (2) Bathroom apartment located walking distance from Tenleytown Metro, American University and American University Law School. Available in a small 5 unit apartment building one block away from Wisconsin Avenue....
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

606 Rolling Hill Walk #302

Top Floor 2BD/2BA Condo in Lions Gate - Fabulously maintained top floor condo with vaulted ceilings, balcony off master bedroom, w/d in unit & plenty of parking. Beautiful setting backs to trees. Decorative fireplace and beautiful natural light! Ideally situated right near Rt. 32 with easy access to major commuter routes, restaurants, nightlife and events. Dog park in community.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

2720 Rittenhouse Rd

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Lakeland - Check out this lovely renovated home in the Lakeland community. This gem is in a nice residential neighborhood right across from the Lakeland Park! Hardwood floors throughout, nice spacious rooms with one room being fully carpeted. Front & fenced in backyard, large in eat in kitchen with washer & dryer. No basement. Call for showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
themunchonline.com

1347 Euclid St. NW

Gorgeous Columbia Heights 1BR - Come see this one bedroom apartment in boutique building within walking distance to all the action in Columbia Heights, Adam's Morgan, U Street, 14th Street, and Dupont. Great location! Large living area and high ceilings. Comes with dishwasher and gas stove! Coinless washer/dryer facility in the basement with mobile notification. PET FRIENDLY! (Utilities are separate.)
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
themunchonline.com

1550 Clarendon Blvd

Spend less time commuting and more time doing from our unbeatably convenient location. Pet Friendly! - Walk three blocks to Rosslyn Metro Station and connect to the capital in one stop. Or get adventurous and jog the footpath by Arlington cemetery all the way to the National Mall. Better yet, come home to this vibrant urban scene to find exceptional restaurants and shopping within a block of your spacious, apartment. Furnished options available!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

1351 Chapelview Dr.

Captivating 4 Bedroom Townhome in Odenton! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 2 BathroomTownhome in Odenton! Step into this cozy home's inviting living room with hardwood floors, neutral-colored interior, and great natural light. Enjoy good food in the separate dining room with access to the kitchen that features a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinetry. The spacious bedrooms are beautifully designed and feature wall to wall carpeting and lots of closet space. Relax in the modern bathrooms with gorgeously tiled floors/bath enclosures and flattering above-sink vanity lights.
ODENTON, MD
themunchonline.com

Inverness Knolls

If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.). This unit is completely renovated and has a top of line appliances, washer/dryer,, granite tops, open kitchen to the living room, wood floors throughout and all this with a private patio.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy