If you grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, you might remember how much talk there was around video games looking like a Pixar film. Especially in the Nintendo GameCube, PlayStation 2, and Xbox days, that is the benchmark everyone was aiming for. In the time since, we have had games that could be described that way, but I don’t think any of them nail it like Kena: Bridge of Spirits does. Playing throughout Ember Lab’s debut game consistently had me amazed at the quality on display in their cutscenes and in gameplay, but that’s not all there is to love here.

