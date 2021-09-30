It was incredibly fun to put down real money on wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics through several online sportsbooks. However, I have yet to see a sportsbook post World Championship betting lines. So, I am officially declaring these the official 2021 World Championship betting odds. You won't be able to find these on the Barstool Sportsbook or Bet DSI, but take them to your local bookie and they have to accept recognize them and take your money. Those are the rules.