The Official 2021 World Championship Betting Odds

flowrestling.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was incredibly fun to put down real money on wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics through several online sportsbooks. However, I have yet to see a sportsbook post World Championship betting lines. So, I am officially declaring these the official 2021 World Championship betting odds. You won't be able to find these on the Barstool Sportsbook or Bet DSI, but take them to your local bookie and they have to accept recognize them and take your money. Those are the rules.

www.flowrestling.org

flowrestling.org

All World And Olympic Medalists At 2021 Worlds - Men's Freestyle

Men’s Freestyle at the World Championships will take place October 2-5 in Oslo, Norway. Take a look below at all of the former world/Olympic medalists who will be competing at the 2021 Senior World Championships. 57kg. Thomas Gilman is the only Olympic medalist at 57kg who is also competing at...
COMBAT SPORTS

