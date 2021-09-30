CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kenneth Branagh Writes On Why He Made Belfast, His Most Personal Movie – Exclusive

By Ben Travis, Kenneth Branagh
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of Kenneth Branagh as a filmmaker, you might think of his Shakespearean adaptations, or his fantastical blockbuster work – but for his latest cinematic offering, he’s tapped into his own past to make a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie. Titled Belfast, it’s set in, well, Belfast – following young boy Buddy and his family as the Troubles loom on the horizon of the late 1960s. Shot largely in monochrome with a cast including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds (with newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy), it’s a distinctly personal work from the writer-director – and for the latest issue of Empire, Branagh himself penned a piece about what called him to make it, and why now.

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Rock shares his role from Superman movie that never got made

Remember that time when Nicolas Cage almost played Superman? Well, Chris Rock certainly does, as the Fargo star has revealed that he was also cast in that cancelled DCEU movie. During a recent roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rock shared his experience as one of the actors in the scrapped film, Superman Lives – an action movie that was set to be directed by Tim Burton.
MOVIES
/Film

Mike Flanagan Calls Midnight Mass His 'Most Personal' Project Yet

Mike Flanagan has grown to be one of the best horror directors and writers in the business. This is not an exaggeration. From his first few films like "Absentia," "Oculus," and "Ouija: Origin of Evil", Flanagan's talent for writing and directing emotional yet disturbing stories has consistently flourished. He has successfully brought multiple Stephen King novels to the silver screen with "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," and has completely subverted while also setting a sophisticated standard of what an adaptation looks like. This can be clearly seen with his Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House," which allowed him to respectfully rewrite Shirley Jackson's famous horror novel as well as "The Haunting of Bly Manor" where he delicately dissected and reimagined Henry James' novels. While Flanagan is an expert at crafting unique emotional horror stories from legendary source material, his most recent series "Midnight Mass" is his most personal project yet.
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

Kenneth Branagh, Dakota Johnson and 'Red Rocket' Cast Among Middleburg Film Festival Honorees (EXCLUSIVE)

The honorees for the Middleburg Film Festival have been announced for its upcoming four-day festival. They include writer and director Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”), actors Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Dakota Johnson (“The Lost Daughter”), the ensemble cast of A24’s “Red Rocket,” cinematographer Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”) and legendary composer and songwriter Charles Fox.
MOVIES
Empire

John And The Hole: A Discovery Is Made In An Exclusive Clip From The Thriller

Ah, bunkers. Outside of Blast From The Past, they're rarely locations for fun and frolics. And that's certainly not the case is psychological thriller John And The Hole, which has been described as a dark fable. Find stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Ehle and Charlie Shotwell in our exclusive clip...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Judi Dench
Savannah Morning News

Kenneth Branagh, Odessa Young, 'Into the Spider-Verse' duo headline 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH — The Savannah College of Art and Design presents the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival in-person and virtually October 23–30, 2021. The largest university-run film festival in the U.S., the eight-day celebration of cinematic excellence honors both professional and student filmmakers and welcomes major industry luminaries, including award-winning directors, writers, and actors.
SAVANNAH, GA
awardswatch.com

24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival announces lineup, honorees include Kenneth Branagh, Aunjanue Ellis, Clifton Collins, Jr.

2021 honorees include Kenneth Branagh, Adrien Brody, Clifton Collins, Jr., Aunjanue Ellis, Harry Gregson-Williams, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Mike Mills, Ruth Negga, Dylan Penn, Sandy Powell, and Odessa Young. Gala screenings include Cyrano, The Last Duel, Parallel Mothers, Spencer and The Worst Person in the World. The Savannah...
MOVIES
Empire

Lashana Lynch Is Serious In The Ear For Eye Trailer

Toiling away for years, Lashana Lynch is certainly seeing her hard work pay off right now, what with a solid role in No Time To Die just the latest accomplishment. But despite her presence in a giant blockbuster, she hasn't forgotten her theatrical roots, and crops up in the trailer for writer/director Debbie Tucker Green's Ear For Eye.
MOVIES
Empire

Keira Knightley Will Investigate A Killer In New Boston Strangler Film

Keira Knightley is no stranger to playing real-life people, and she's set to add to her list with a role in new drama pic Boston Strangler. Drawing from the true-life terror of the Boston Strangler murders, the film will follow the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Ona
Variety

London Festival Chief Upbeat About Cinema’s Future

When Tricia Tuttle, director of the BFI London Film Festival, arrived in Cannes in July, it marked the first time in a long time she found herself sitting in a large-scale venue to watch a film. The experience, she says, was “incredibly emotional.” Which is perhaps why, when asked what her highlights are from the upcoming LFF (Oct. 6-17), Tuttle doesn’t cite one or two films but the entire festival. “It sounds so obvious, but getting back into cinemas — absolutely. And a largescale, physical, live festival.” With last year’s LFF a primarily virtual event, Tuttle and her team were determined that...
MOVIES
Empire

Aml Ameen’s Boxing Day Brings A Black British Christmas To The Screen – Exclusive Image

It may only be October, but it’s never too early for the C-word – no, not that one, you filthy animals. With Halloween on the horizon, that means Christmas is around the corner, the festive season is drawing in fast, and repeat viewings of Home Alone, Love Actually and The Muppet Christmas Carol will be on the cards. But this year, Yardie and Kidulthood star Aml Ameen is here with his own Christmas gift: a new addition to your roster of holiday movies, with his feature directorial debut Boxing Day.
MOVIES
Collider

'Belfast' Poster Reveals Kenneth Branagh's Semi-Autobiographical Film

Focus Features has released a new poster for their upcoming film Belfast, directed by legendary actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh (Henry V, Thor). Belfast has made its stamp at various festivals, with a premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and a win for the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. Branagh has described the film as semi-autobiographical and "his most personal film."
MOVIES
Empire

Quentin Tarantino On The OUATIH Novel’s Wildly Different Ending: ‘There’s A Reason It’s Not In The Movie’ – Exclusive

There are many reasons why the novelisation of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood isn’t like most movie novelisations. For one, it’s written by Tarantino himself – his first novel, coming off the back of a career crafting some of the most engrossing screenplays of all time. And beyond that, it has significant differences to the film itself – majorly expanding the story, placing emphasis on different elements of the narrative, and including a wealth of material directly from QT’s brain that never could have made it into a single movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Empire

Marvel's Eternals: New Footage Online

We're now a month away from the arrival of the next MCU entry, Eternals, and the new superhero epic is naturally starting to roll out some promos. While it's a TV spot and not a trailer, a new look at the film offers a little extra footage. The new spot...
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig on bidding Bond goodbye in 'No Time to Die'

When Daniel Craig first got the gig, he felt like something had gone amiss. “You’ve got the wrong guy,” he told the producers.But Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson insisted. No, he was the one. He was James Bond Craig, then a rising performer but far from the expected choice, never had any ambitions to play James Bond He had assumed he was being strung along as part of a massive casting machine, one of dozens of actors screen tested.“Once I did find out, I was incredibly flattered and deeply confused,” Craig recalled in an interview. “I just felt...
MOVIES
Variety

Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals,’ From Marvel Studios, Gets Early Film Festival Premiere in Rome

Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao, has been set as the Rome Film Festival’s closing film. The hotly anticipated third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have its Italian premiere on Sunday, Oct. 24, as an event jointly hosted by both Rome Film Fest and its separately run Alice nella città youth films strand, prior to its release in Italian movie theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 3, via Disney. The “Eternals” U.S. and U.K. release date is scheduled for Nov. 5. The film will go out in France, Germany and Sweden on Nov. 3. Rome fest organizers said...
MOVIES
Empire

The Harder They Fall Director Jeymes Samuel On Creating His ‘More Balanced Version’ Of A Western – Exclusive Image

Talk about coming out all-guns-blazing. With his feature debut, writer-director Jeymes Samuel has gone for broke with The Harder They Fall – a stylish, violent, playful Western that reframes a historically white-dominated genre through a different lens with a predominantly Black all-star cast. Boasting Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, and LaKeith Stanfield among its cast, Samuel’s film is about to open the upcoming BFI London Film Festival 2021 – and is primed to become a new genre favourite.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy