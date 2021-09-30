Kenneth Branagh Writes On Why He Made Belfast, His Most Personal Movie – Exclusive

Mike Flanagan has grown to be one of the best horror directors and writers in the business. This is not an exaggeration. From his first few films like "Absentia," "Oculus," and "Ouija: Origin of Evil", Flanagan's talent for writing and directing emotional yet disturbing stories has consistently flourished. He has successfully brought multiple Stephen King novels to the silver screen with "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep," and has completely subverted while also setting a sophisticated standard of what an adaptation looks like. This can be clearly seen with his Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House," which allowed him to respectfully rewrite Shirley Jackson's famous horror novel as well as "The Haunting of Bly Manor" where he delicately dissected and reimagined Henry James' novels. While Flanagan is an expert at crafting unique emotional horror stories from legendary source material, his most recent series "Midnight Mass" is his most personal project yet.

