Kenneth Branagh Writes On Why He Made Belfast, His Most Personal Movie – Exclusive
When you think of Kenneth Branagh as a filmmaker, you might think of his Shakespearean adaptations, or his fantastical blockbuster work – but for his latest cinematic offering, he’s tapped into his own past to make a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie. Titled Belfast, it’s set in, well, Belfast – following young boy Buddy and his family as the Troubles loom on the horizon of the late 1960s. Shot largely in monochrome with a cast including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds (with newcomer Jude Hill as Buddy), it’s a distinctly personal work from the writer-director – and for the latest issue of Empire, Branagh himself penned a piece about what called him to make it, and why now.www.empireonline.com
