Cleveland, OH

9 AM: Cleveland Planning Commission reviews Guardians sign

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Planning Commission's Flats Design Review Committee will review the proposed Guardians signage Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

The Guardians organization submitted the design of the new scoreboard sign, created by Brilliant Elecrtic Sign Co., Ltd., to the Cleveland Planning Commission's Flats Design Review Committee, detailing the size, material and functionality of the new piece.

Proposed at approximately 81’-2” x 28’-0” at its largest, the new Guardians sign is expected to be scaled to the existing Indians sign.

The sign will be made of fabricated aluminum letters that will be mounted onto the existing scoreboard structure.

The letters will be painted red with a white border, and the border will feature exposed 3000K, 5-watt white LED lamps to light the sign up at dusk.

