I can’t tell you how much money I’ve spent over the years on Powerball or Mega Millions hoping for that life-changing moment when all the ping pong balls bounce just right changing my life forever. I am certainly not compulsive about it maybe spending $10 here and $10 there looking to hit it big on at least 1 of 5 tickets a couple of times a month. Obviously, since I am penning this post, I am have not hit it big and still grinding it out like the millions of other dreamers scratching and easy-picking each week.

LOTTERY ・ 4 DAYS AGO