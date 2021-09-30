Public’s feedback wanted on first draft of Columbus district map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is asking for the public’s help as it unveils the first draft of a newly-created Columbus district map. This will be the first of three final drafts, according to Council Residential Districting Commission.

Over the next few months, the CRDC will release two additional rounds of maps for public review and comment. Ultimately, the CRDC will submit the three maps to Columbus City Council. Once CCC decides on one of the three maps, the districts will go into effect in the 2023 Council election.

In 2018, Columbus voters elected to add two additional seats to CCC and create residential districts. That led to the creation of the citizen-led CRDC to create a map with nine districts.

View the map and submit feedback at this link .

