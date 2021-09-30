CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Public’s feedback wanted on first draft of Columbus district map

By Jennifer Bowers
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4LS3_0cCmzcAE00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is asking for the public’s help as it unveils the first draft of a newly-created Columbus district map. This will be the first of three final drafts, according to Council Residential Districting Commission.

Over the next few months, the CRDC will release two additional rounds of maps for public review and comment. Ultimately, the CRDC will submit the three maps to Columbus City Council. Once CCC decides on one of the three maps, the districts will go into effect in the 2023 Council election.

In 2018, Columbus voters elected to add two additional seats to CCC and create residential districts. That led to the creation of the citizen-led CRDC to create a map with nine districts.

View the map and submit feedback at this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

November election: What you may see on your ballot in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The big race this fall is the seat for Ohio Congressional District 15. Steve Stivers resigned from the seat and is now the Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO. The current candidates are Democrat Allison Russo and Republican Mike Carey. You can figure out if live in District 15 by entering your […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Public Health launches drive-through COVID-19 shot clinics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is teaming up with first responders for one special mission: to make the COVID-19 shot as accessible as possible. The plan is to accomplish this with drive-through vaccination clinics.  Columbus Public Health organized similar clinics at the Celeste Center on the Ohio State Fairgrounds at the start of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation’s public schools. In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, […]
EDUCATION
NBC4 Columbus

Our Lady of Guadalupe Center helping Columbus’ Latino community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Our Lady of Guadalupe Center sits in the heart of the city’s west side, providing important resources for the Hispanic community in central Ohio. As part of Catholic Social Services, the center works to reduce poverty by addressing the needs of the immigrant Latino population. Started as a humble food pantry […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abortion rights supporters march at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Organizers say over a 1,000 people marched Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse in support of abortion rights. The Columbus rally was one of many across the country in response to a Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in that state. Columbus resident Tenah McMahan was one of those who attended the […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Council#Map#The Districts#Drafts#Weather#Wcmh#Crdc#Ccc
NBC4 Columbus

Anti-hazing bill known as Collin’s Law begins Oct. 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Oct. 7 the anti-hazing bill known as Collin’s Law will go into effect. Collin’s mother, Kathleen Wiant, has been fighting for nearly three years to get this law into effect. She said while the journey has been hard, it finally feels like it’s all been worth it.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This fish only found near Columbus was just declared extinct

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A rare species of catfish only ever found in a small section of Big Darby Creek has swam its last stream. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week declared extinct the Scioto madtom, a nocturnal, earthy-colored fish measuring just over two inches long, proposing it be delisted from the federal Endangered Species Act.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

663
Followers
178
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy