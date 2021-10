Wireless technology enables radio and satellite communication. Central to these systems are antennas that can transmit and receive signals. As the scope of wireless technology continues to grow, the next generation of wireless systems requires multibeam antennas that are capable of efficiently handling multiple beams. To maintain stable and reliable connections between transmitters and receivers, these multibeam antennas use beamforming networks (BFNs) like the Butler and Nolen matrices. These BFNs control and direct output signals using a combination of electrical components including phase shifters and directional couplers. The type of BFNs used determines the structure of the circuit and the number of layers the circuit would need to generate a certain number of beams.

