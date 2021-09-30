CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Student Life Hall of Fame to induct five new members 

wvu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn innovative healthcare leader serving local communities and beyond, a long-time program manager who has worked tirelessly to enrich student learning opportunities outside the classroom and a licensed psychologist who has dedicated four decades of her career to the advancement of student mental health services are among the five new inductees to be honored for their outstanding contributions to West Virginia University.

wvutoday.wvu.edu

