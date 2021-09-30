CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, OH

Barnesville looks to sustain momentum at reeling Toronto

Times-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Toronto (2-4) The Shamrocks look to continue their solid play as they trek to Clarke Hinkle Field in the Gem City. Senior wide receiver/running back Spencer Bliss has been Barnesville’s leader, as has junior quarterback C.J. Hannahs. Senior running back Owyn Wise has come into his own. Bliss has caught 23 passes for 329 yards and a TD. Hannahs has passed for 624 yards, five TDs and three picks. Wise has run for 235 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

