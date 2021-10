DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Pennsylvania electrician is in jail after the Polk County Sheriff's Office says he killed three of his co-workers in a violent rampage. Shaun Runyon, 39, was doing subcontract work with J & B Electric, Inc. at a Publix supermarket in Davenport last week. When his supervisor told him he wasn't working fast enough on Friday morning, Shaun punched him in the face, according to investigators.

DAVENPORT, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO