CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California healthcare worker vaccine mandate goes into effect

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXy9Q_0cCmxd7N00

Starting Thursday, healthcare workers across California must now be fully vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.

The state-wide mandate was announced in August giving certain healthcare workers until September 30 to be fully vaccinated.

California was the first in the nation to issue an order like this one.

Workers in certain health care settings must have received their fist dose of a one dose vaccine, or the second dose of a two dose vaccine by today.

The only way to be exempt from this is by having a medical or religious reason. This group must still submit to routine testing requirements.

This order includes physicians, nurses, technicians, janitors, and other workers in hospitals, dialysis centers, doctor’s offices, nursing homes, and substance abuse centers to name a few.

On Tuesday state health officials issued a new order that extended the mandate to in home, hospice, disability center and senior center health care workers. These workers have until November 30 to comply.

The state’s deadline comes just as the federal government authorized Pfizer foster shots for those who work in high risk settings, including health care workers.

However, with booster shots now going into people’s arms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated it would not yet change the definition of fully vaccinated to include three shots instead of two.

The post California healthcare worker vaccine mandate goes into effect appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 80

Dlm32
4d ago

I don’t want to see another article about hospital shortages. If hospitals are firing people for not taking a shot then those hospitals are causing their own shortages for a vaccine that does not prevent the disease.

Reply(14)
47
Playhard21
4d ago

If people are still not seeing what’s going on, there’s no help for them…… if this was a “pandemic” they wouldn’t be firing health care workers for refusing the vaccine. This is not about a virus, it’s about control and manipulation so the big pharma can make their $$$$$

Reply(9)
43
Chris McAlister
4d ago

take a stand against tyranny do not let the government tell you to do as soon as you do its the first stage of a dictatorship! why do the rest of us need to be vaccine if the ones who are are safe? think about it, and trust millions of people will stand against this!!

Reply(2)
14
Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
WRAL

Calif. doctor spreading lies about COVID-19 indicted in Jan. 6 riot

An influential COVID-19 skeptic accused of spreading vaccine misinformation and pushing a conspiracy that the pandemic was a “pretext to take down” the U.S. is also a licensed medical doctor and indicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist. Dr. Simone Gold tours the country making false claims about the pandemic, saying things like,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Hospice Care
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX40

Unvaccinated Kaiser Permanente employees could face unpaid leave come Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — By Friday, Kaiser Permanente employees who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 could be placed on administrative leave without pay. Kaiser’s vaccine policy was announced in early August alongside the state’s mandate. The requirement set by both Kaiser and California officials says health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Thursday. From […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Guardian

The California region where Covid ‘just isn’t slowing down’

California has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the country. But within the state, the agricultural Central Valley and rural north remain overwhelmed. Resistance to vaccines and public health mandates, combined with the advance of the Delta variant, have triggered an explosion of cases that are pushing already strained public health systems to the brink. In some counties, the case rate per 100,000 people is three or more times that of the state.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Variety

California Will Become First State to Require COVID Vaccination for All Eligible School Children

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible. When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12. “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted. Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Hospitals face sticky territory as employees ask for religious exemptions ahead of vaccination deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hospitals are racing the clock to comply with a statewide mandate where all hospital employees in California must be vaccinated against Coronavirus. But there are exceptions to the mandate, which has created a compliance controversy.         Local hospitals say most of their staff is fully vaccinated but those claiming religious exemptions find themselves […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy