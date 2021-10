GLENVILLE (WRGB) — People with ties to the Glendale Nursing Home in Schenectady County, are saying there's a "staffing crisis." This comes as many nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, and the country, are experiencing staffing shortages -- mostly among the nurses. New York State legislation that requires facilities to implement minimum staffing levels goes into effect on January 1, 2022. But some people are worried the vaccine mandate, which is scheduled to take effect Monday, will deplete staffing levels sooner.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO