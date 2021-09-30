CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental health: Why Indians are finding it harder to be happy

By Annabel Walker
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ipsos poll of the happiest nations finds the mental well-being of people in India is declining. Digitization, the pandemic and urbanization are thought to have increased levels of anxiety and stress. Concern about mental health and awareness of its importance for overall well-being is growing worldwide. Many companies are...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Why does Instagram have a negative effect on teenagers' mental health?

Since at least March 2020, Facebook officials have known that Instagram—the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook, Inc.—has the power to make teenagers feel worse about their bodies, according to an internal report obtained by the Wall Street Journal. "Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotional Health#Exercise#Digital Health#Indians#Ipsos#Mckinsey#Covid
floridapolitics.com

Kids, families, teachers and providers can find answers to mental health struggles at SimplyHealthyMinds.com

The content was curated by experts from Simply Healthcare and pediatricians with FCAAP. Simply Healthcare has teamed up with the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) to launch an online toolkit of resources — www.SimplyHealthyMinds.com — to help communities navigate mental health challenges facing children. The online...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Depends on Gut Health

The research has been building for quite a while to support what would have seemed like a joke just a few decades ago: the bacteria in your intestines likely play a major role in your mental and emotional health. And now, in one of the most significant meta-analyses to date,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Variety

Positive On-Screen Mental Health Portrayals Help Teens Discuss Issues, Survey Finds

Some 68% of teens say that seeing positive portrayals of mental health conditions on-screen breaks down stigma, a survey commissioned by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has found. The research, conducted by YouGov, also reveals that 48% said that seeing these positive depictions helps them understand issues around mental health, can act as a springboard to get help and that a scene in a film or TV show has prompted them to talk to their friends or parents about mental health. The survey has revealed the three biggest mental health concerns for teens are anxiety, stress and depression, with...
TV SHOWS
umkc.edu

Mental health services at UMKC

September is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness and open the doors for more conversation on mental health. College students are at a heightened risk for mental issues that can lead to suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death in people ages 15-34 years old. Mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety often develop in college students because of the intense change of living away from home for the first time, as well as the immense amount of stress from school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
The Guardian

Mental Health Practitioner

Part-time - £13,677 - £17,793 per annum (FTE £35,236 - £45,838 per annum) Do you want to work with children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities?. Do you take mental health and wellbeing seriously?. Are you an experienced Mental Health Practitioner / Wellbeing Practitioner who can provide...
MENTAL HEALTH
Southern Digest

The Mental Health of a College Student

On September 14, 2021, Southern University hosted an event which targeted the issue of the mental health of a HBCU student. Throughout every department of a Black university, mental health is often ostracized due to the sensitivity of the topic. However, Southern University is not afraid to tackle the challenge head on. The University has hosted various mental health events in the past, allowing students to know that they are not forgotten about and are important assets to the university. These events also offer an opportunity to openly speak on their experiences as students throughout each and every semester.
MENTAL HEALTH
Old Gold Black

Mental health resources updated

University mental health outlets are updating their strategies to better assist the Wake Forest community. Services such as the CARE Team — an outlet through which Wake Forest students, faculty and staff can make anonymous referrals if they feel someone they know might be experiencing mental health issues — and the Office of Wellbeing have witnessed negative mental impacts brought on by traumatic events in the past month, such as a large student protest and controversy involving sexual assault followed quickly by the fatal shooting of a student at nearby Mount Tabor High School. As a result, these offices are making significant adjustments to meet student needs.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
World Economic Forum

Why 'telehealth' for mental health patients seems to be working

Virtual care for mental health has many benefits, according to Yale Medicine providers. While it comes with challenges such as lack of 'in person' cues, it provides another means of connecting with patients. Young people in particular have quickly adapted to telehealth, due to their familiarity with technology. It will...
MENTAL HEALTH
Complex

Sad Girls Club Founder Elyse Talks Mental Health, Upcoming Projects, and Finding Peace During the Pandemic

There’s no doubt that stigma around mental health, especially in Black and brown communities, still exists today. But over the past decade, there has been increased willingness to recognize mental health as an essential part of one’s well-being. More conversations are being had, more resources are being made available. Elyse Fox, for example, launched her platform, Sad Girls Club, as a community and resource that places the mental health wellness of Black and brown women at the forefront. “I wanted to create something for girls to connect in real life and in-person to get rid of the stigma around mental illness,” said Fox in 2017. “I put out a film in December removing my mask and saying, 'Hey, I'm not as happy as I seem, I'm depressed, and here's my story.' That’s when I received a wave of girls saying, 'I feel the same way.' From there, I made it my mission to create something.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: Why I permitted mental health absences in class

Five years ago, I noticed a shift in my college classroom. More students were struggling but not with the course content or the assignments. As I sat across from them in meeting after meeting, I realized they were struggling with their mental health. One student expressed the stress he constantly felt to get a 4.0 and make his family proud. Another felt she didn’t belong in college, something we now recognize as “imposter syndrome.” Another felt the weight of her parent’s illness and a pull to go home.
MENTAL HEALTH
OZY

Mental Health, With a Side of Psychedelics?

Sleep, exercise, therapy and antidepressants are some of the top remedies prescribed to assist the 1 in 4 Americans who struggle with mental health issues. But while these are all critical and effective tools, are they enough? After all, suicide is among the leading causes of death in the U.S., especially among the younger population.
MENTAL HEALTH
therideronline.com

Realities Of Mental Health and Therapy

I started to struggle with mental health in seventh grade. My family started fostering my three youngest brothers in October, and in November doctors diagnosed my dad with cancer. I struggled with thoughts that I wasn’t good enough, or am a burden or my family would be better off without me.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy