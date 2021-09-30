CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why We Need to Upgrade Our Face Masks—and Where to Get Them

By Tanya Lewis
Scientific American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wealth of evidence has shown that wearing a face mask helps prevent people from spreading the virus that causes COVID, SARS-CoV-2, to others and from becoming sick themselves. But there has been less guidance from public health officials on what kind of masks provide the best protection. Early on...

www.scientificamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgical Masks#Face Masks#Cdc#3m#Covid#Chinese#South Korean#N95s#Scientific American
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This COVID Essential Is Disappearing From Shelves, Doctors Warn

Many people have put their guards back up as the highly transmissible Delta variant has made its way around the U.S., increasing case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths. Some people have resorted back to wearing masks wherever they go, while others are stocking back up on pandemic necessities. Stores like Costco have already had to reenact temporary purchasing limits as people revert back to hoarding toilet paper and bottled water. And now, another COVID essential is quickly selling out, prompting a warning from doctors. Read on to find out what product you may want to get your hands on now because it's sold out completely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
EatThis

This is the #1 Best Face Mask, Evidence Shows

Do masks work? And if so, should you reach for an N95, a surgical mask, a cloth mask or a gaiter?. Over the past year and a half, researchers have produced a lot of laboratory, model-based and observational evidence on the effectiveness of masks. For many people it has understandably been hard to keep track of what works and what doesn't.
PUBLIC HEALTH
countryliving.com

Experts Say These Face Masks Are Better Equipped to Fight COVID-19 Variants

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again overhauled its mask guidance, asking all Americans to go back to wearing face masks in indoor public spaces and in crowded outdoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. The agency's new mask recommendations come as the viral Delta strain of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kldjfb.xyz

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

It's time to upgrade from cloth masks, experts say

Misinformation surrounding masking has turned the topic into a binary for Americans: either you're masked or not — but experts say the public needs to start paying attention to the quality of their masks. In an Oct. 4 piece for The Atlantic, science editor Yasmin Tayag cited a study from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

Here's what medical experts and ethicists say about healthy people getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots, stipulating that an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be taken by those over age 65, people with underlying health conditions and those who live or work in high-risk settings, such as hospitals. The extra doses can be taken six months after the final vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Are Cloth Face Coverings Enough To Prevent COVID-19 Delta Variant Infection?

As the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to wreak havoc in many parts of the country, many people are questioning the ability of cloth face coverings to provide protection against the fast-spreading coronavirus strain. Face Coverings As Protection Against COVID-19 Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy