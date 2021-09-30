CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young climate activists denounce ‘youth-washing’ in Milan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Discontent with the three-day conference had bubbled from its start. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said the delegates had been “cherry-picked” and that organizers were...

KRMG

Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

MILAN — (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Pope Francis praises young activists for challenging leaders on climate change

The pontiff made his remarks by video to a gathering in Milan. Pope Francis praised young environmental activists for challenging global leaders to make good on promises to curb emissions and insisted that political leaders make wise decisions to promote “a culture of responsible sharing”. Francis offered a video message...
ENVIRONMENT
Greta Thunberg
Mario Draghi
Alok Sharma
AFP

Road to COP26 climate summit paved with uncertainty

One month out from the COP26 climate summit, world leaders are under unprecedented pressure to decarbonise their economies and chart humanity's path away from catastrophic global warming. "The less hopeful scenario would be gridlock and stalemate in Rome and then go from there to the world leaders' summit in Glasgow without real unity." abd/pg/mh/yad
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders

Members of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo protested Saturday against the government and called for the release of jailed opposition figures as they gathered in the capital for their annual Thanksgiving festival of Irreecha.Scores of people in the center of Addis Ababa chanted slogans such as “Down, down Abiy!” a reference to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after performing ritual ceremonies to mark the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest in Oromia state.They also chanted support for Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, who was arrested last year following an outbreak of deadly...
PROTESTS
wtaq.com

Thunberg and other youth activists meet Draghi to push on climate talks

MILAN (Reuters) – Youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg are meeting Italy’s Prime Minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi on Thursday in a final push to get world leaders to match rhetoric with action before the U.N. COP26 climate summit. Thousands of young activists converged this week...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

Hundreds of young people led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched in Milan Friday to demand swift climate action a month ahead of the crucial COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow. Both were in Milan as part of the official UN gathering for the youth version of the COP26 climate summit, to which 400 young people were invited.
ENVIRONMENT
informnny.com

Climate protesters block 4 roads in London; 38 arrested

LONDON (AP) — Police arrested at least 38 environmental protesters for causing traffic misery in London during Monday’s morning rush hour after blocking a string of major routes. The protesters, who are pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade, have for weeks blocked roads in and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

More than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising.More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban.The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU leaders seek unity on how to face China, US

EU leaders will have a hard discussion on Europe's place in the world on Tuesday as they seek unity on how to approach ties with superpowers China and the US. The 27 heads of state and government are set to converge on Brdo Castle in the former Yugoslav republic of Slovenia, the country that currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. As leader of Germany, the EU's export powerhouse, Merkel has also always encouraged close ties with China, but this has also proven harder to defend as Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership turns more centralised and hard-line.
FOREIGN POLICY
