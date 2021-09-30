CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Public Media moves closer to acquiring Sun-Times

By Tyler Falk
 5 days ago
Chicago Public Media and the Chicago Sun-Times moved one step closer towards becoming a single entity Wednesday night. The two media outlets signed a nonbinding letter of intent to explore forming a single organization, according to a joint press release. If finalized, the daily newspaper would become a subsidiary of Chicago Public Media, which owns NPR station WBEZ and music station Vocalo. WBEZ and the Sun-Times “would continue to serve their respective audiences,” according to the release. The two news brands would also share content across their platforms.

